The fundamental difference between the Saudis and the UFC is that the former is extremely generous to its fighters financially while the other is cheap. The Saudis don't underpay them, or even pay market value, they're willing to overpay their fighters and clearly they can afford it. Having a $1 trillion public investment fund at their disposal makes this possible. Theoretically they could satisfy everybody's demands from the fighters to the fans.ah shit, we dont need boxing to go full UFC and make it so one company has like 95% market share in a sport.
plus its Saudi Arabia's government. as bad as boxing is now, it'd get a lot worse if the Saudis are the ones pulling the strings exclusively.
yeah but the UFC dont use indentured servant labor when building their facilities. their Kafala system for foreign workers is basically tantamount to that.
love/hate …. They would become a powerhouse that we haven’t seen in yearssssss…. But when “Monopoly” is a possibility is concerning … so maybe if PBC and Top Rank can stay alive and not involved with this monster … we as fans have options and so are the fighters … PROBOX - BOXXER are going to be needed even more imo
Yes, but there's a third option. They could simply buy these fighters out of their existing contracts like Floyd did with his own when he was with Top Rank. He handed them a check for $750k and left.In theory couldn't the Saudis just make their own promotion and sign everyone when their contract ends without having to buy the promotions themselves?