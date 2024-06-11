I'm not a fan of full centralization or monopolization but the Saudis could give us the best of both worlds. By acquiring all of the major boxing promotions we would get to see the best fight the best regularly. It would eliminate all of the hurdles (promotional & network politics) that have plagued the sport for years. Fans would benefit greatly and the fighters would earn more than they ever have. It's a win-win there.



The drawback obviously being that the Saudis would essentially have complete control of professional boxing. This would also create a single point of failure. Professional boxing would become far less resilient than it is now in its decentralized structure.