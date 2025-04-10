Why Saudi Arabia doesn't produce it's own boxers and market them to the world ?

The same can be applied to any combat sports, especially MMA but let's stick to boxing.



All that is known about the Saudi, is that, one they have a shitload of money mostly from oil, two they know it's not gonna last forever and want to diversify their economy, three they are developing their soft power in sector like Tourism and Sport.



When the Saudis will realize that they would benefit more from building locals saudis boxers icons from sratch and marketing them to the world, than bringing foreigners icons overpaying them so they could attend bouts in events in their country.



Make a national program, put a saudi at it's head, bring elite foreigners coach, select young orphans/homeless and poor people that will be hungry for success, motivate them through convincing means of a better future, convert them into athlete to liability from asset while creating value. Trying to build the Saudi Inoue, the Saudi Usyk, the Saudi Canelo is a better endeavor than to bring the real Inoue, Usyk or Canelo in Saudi. In only 9 to 12 years you could end up with a couple of promising athletes. It would be cool for them to have a few arabs champions at least, not necessarily in the P4P rankings. You could do that for any combat sports.



Turki is already so rich, he never joined the boxing world for money but because he wanted to support it as a fan and make things happen. The Saudi's gov made pressure on Turki, telling him to only make events in Saudi Arabia and not in the US. Basically, the Saudi's gov is using Turki as a pawn to increase it's soft power through sport, and boxing is a world class developed sport with an economy of it's own that is borderless.



Are the Saudi profitable with boxing or are they just burning cashflow ? I just hope that the new promotion in which Turki will work with will give at least opportunities and bouts to local Saudi athletes.



I'm not an arab but would be cool if they build an arab champion, would be cool.