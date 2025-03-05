TKO Group partners with Saudis to form new boxing promotion

tymikeson
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2005
- Messages
- 1,143
- Reaction score
- 3,531
Key Points Summary: New Boxing Promotion Announced: Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh partners with TKO (UFC + WWE) to create a new boxing promotion.
Leadership Team: UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan will lead the venture.
First Event in 2026: The promotion plans its debut event with a focus on developing new global boxing talent.
Talent Development: Athlete combines and academies will be part of the structured system to nurture boxers.
Performance Institute Access: Boxers will train at UFC Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai.
Production & Media: TKO's media team will handle in-arena experience and global broadcasts.
Saudi Sports Investment: The project is part of Saudi Arabia's massive investment in global sports.
Alalshikhs Influence: He has hosted major boxing events like Fury vs. Ngannou and owns The Ring magazine.
Unified Boxing Vision: The league aims to simplify boxing by having the best fight the best, without multiple champions per weight class.
Dana Whites Passion: White believes this league can "crush everything" and finally fix boxing's fractured system.
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/44120770/tko-group-partners-saudis-form-new-boxing-promotion
Leadership Team: UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan will lead the venture.
First Event in 2026: The promotion plans its debut event with a focus on developing new global boxing talent.
Talent Development: Athlete combines and academies will be part of the structured system to nurture boxers.
Performance Institute Access: Boxers will train at UFC Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai.
Production & Media: TKO's media team will handle in-arena experience and global broadcasts.
Saudi Sports Investment: The project is part of Saudi Arabia's massive investment in global sports.
Alalshikhs Influence: He has hosted major boxing events like Fury vs. Ngannou and owns The Ring magazine.
Unified Boxing Vision: The league aims to simplify boxing by having the best fight the best, without multiple champions per weight class.
Dana Whites Passion: White believes this league can "crush everything" and finally fix boxing's fractured system.
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/44120770/tko-group-partners-saudis-form-new-boxing-promotion