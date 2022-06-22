Sandbag workout program

Pretty intense. Might buy a lighter sandbag for this. Lightest i have is 174lbs and I was cooked in 2 mins
 
Exercise was cool. The math was way too involved. Could have found an easier formula , like every 10 seconds do a rep.. for 12 minutes. Physical fatigue wouldn't need the mental side.
 
Fahcough said:
Exercise was cool. The math was way too involved. Could have found an easier formula , like every 10 seconds do a rep.. for 12 minutes. Physical fatigue wouldn't need the mental side.
Well he's basically writing the program for a person who isn't in shape and how to progress to its pinnacle form, 100 reps in 10 minutes
 
deadshot138 said:
Well he's basically writing the program for a person who isn't in shape and how to progress to its pinnacle form, 100 reps in 10 minutes
ahh. Didn't make it pass 3 minutes of explanation. He started to sound like a teacher over trainer. That's a load of dead weight moving.
At least he showed the movement a few times. I wouldn't recommend someone starting out or out of shape to start on a sandbag to shoulder hoist.
 
Fahcough said:
ahh. Didn't make it pass 3 minutes of explanation. He started to sound like a teacher over trainer. That's a load of dead weight moving.
At least he showed the movement a few times. I wouldn't recommend someone starting out or out of shape to start on a sandbag to shoulder hoist.
He pretty much said it's a covid workout to get strong with minimal space or equipment
 
Bags need more love. They aren't appealing and hard to stand in mirror and flex after a good bag session, mainly because you're laying on the ground in a pool of sweat.
 
3 minutes with 110lbs bag was pretty easy. Hardest part is initially getting the grips. The bag is super floppy but the kids appreciate the extra 65lbs of sand in their sandbox lol
 
So will the neighbor cats.
Whats your goal weight to hit 100 in 10 min?
 
It seems wrong not to do a squat while you've got it up there.
 
Using bags with handles or just the cylinders ?
 
Fahcough said:
So will the neighbor cats.
Whats your goal weight to hit 100 in 10 min?
5 mins today. Some reps feel effortless while others suck. It's definitely about that initial grip. A good grip feels effortless.
 
deadshot138 said:
5 mins today. Some reps feel effortless while others suck. It's definitely about that initial grip. A good grip feels effortless.
5 min on 100 reps? pretty good. Gets tiresome on the back even at lower weight
 
