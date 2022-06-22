Sandbag workout program

deadshot138
Pretty intense. Might buy a lighter sandbag for this. Lightest i have is 174lbs and I was cooked in 2 mins
Well he's basically writing the program for a person who isn't in shape and how to progress to its pinnacle form, 100 reps in 10 minutesExercise was cool. The math was way too involved. Could have found an easier formula , like every 10 seconds do a rep.. for 12 minutes. Physical fatigue wouldn't need the mental side.
ahh. Didn't make it pass 3 minutes of explanation. He started to sound like a teacher over trainer. That's a load of dead weight moving.Well he's basically writing the program for a person who isn't in shape and how to progress to its pinnacle form, 100 reps in 10 minutes
He pretty much said it's a covid workout to get strong with minimal space or equipmentahh. Didn't make it pass 3 minutes of explanation. He started to sound like a teacher over trainer. That's a load of dead weight moving.
At least he showed the movement a few times. I wouldn't recommend someone starting out or out of shape to start on a sandbag to shoulder hoist.
It's okay Jim he trains celebrities he doesn't need your moneyI'm not taking training advice from a skinny guy exercising in jeans.
150lbsSo will the neighbor cats.
Whats your goal weight to hit 100 in 10 min?
I'm using the cylinder. It's floppy tho since it's under filled.Using bags with handles or just the cylinders ?
5 mins today. Some reps feel effortless while others suck. It's definitely about that initial grip. A good grip feels effortless.So will the neighbor cats.
Whats your goal weight to hit 100 in 10 min?
5 min on 100 reps? pretty good. Gets tiresome on the back even at lower weight5 mins today. Some reps feel effortless while others suck. It's definitely about that initial grip. A good grip feels effortless.