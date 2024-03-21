News Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith look-a-like Bogdan Guskov announced for April 27

Who wins?

BoxerMaurits said:
Wait a second…

From LW to LHW.

RockyLockridge said:
lmfao



ryan spann loses to volkan aswell.
They never fought tho. I like Volkan. He was my MSN buddy back in the day 16 years ago. True story no lies we used to talk about MMA a lot (in french he's francophone). He had a Dailymotion channel back then where he uploaded a street fight and I commented on the video then we became buddies lol. We lost touch at some point but I'm still rooting for him
 
Koya said:
They never fought tho. I like Volkan. He was my MSN buddy back in the day 16 years ago. True story no lies we used to talk about MMA a lot (in french he's francophone). He had a Dailymotion channel back then where he uploaded a street fight and I commented on the video then we became buddies lol. We lost touch at some point but I'm still rooting for him
Maybe you lost touch October 31, 2014 when MSN Messenger was retired?
 
