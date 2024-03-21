BoxerMaurits
Wait a second…
I thought the UFC signed Julius Anglickas for a minute there...
Guskov looked clueless against Volkan so unless he got much better Spann wins
lmfao
ryan spann loses to volkan aswell.
They never fought tho. I like Volkan. He was my MSN buddy back in the day 16 years ago. True story no lies we used to talk about MMA a lot (in french he's francophone). He had a Dailymotion channel back then where he uploaded a street fight and I commented on the video then we became buddies lol. We lost touch at some point but I'm still rooting for him