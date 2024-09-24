Movies Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Starring Michael B. Jordan (Official Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,463
Reaction score
20,225
Official Trailer for Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Starring Michael B. Jordan

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.” Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Only in theaters March 7.

 
As I mentioned in another thread, the movie looks interesting enough to warrant to go see it.

But Hailee Steifeld as a hot AF supernatural entity?

This just made the top of my list for the summer. :p
 
Ryan Coogler loves Michael B Jordan the way Martin Scorsese loves Leonardo Dicaprio

Movie looks interesting but Creed sucked and Coogler fucked up Black Panther 2 in every way possible, Black Panther 1 was dope as fuck though and they were good together in Fruitvale Station

I guess we'll see...
 
JadeOwl said:
As I mentioned in another thread, the movie looks interesting enough to warrant to go see it.

But Hailee Steifeld as a hot AF supernatural entity?

This just made the top of my list for the summer. :p
Click to expand...

Thanks for the spoiler
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,015
Messages
56,232,825
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top