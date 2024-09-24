Official Trailer for Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Starring Michael B. Jordan



From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.” Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Only in theaters March 7.



