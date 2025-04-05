Movies Sinners (2025)

Brother Numsi

Brother Numsi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 2, 2010
Messages
8,498
Reaction score
7,800
1743823025143.png

This will be the first movie I’ll watch in theaters this year which is crazy given I’m a big ‘going to the movies’ guy

Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have been a great duo onscreen. Fruitvale Station was a phenomenal debut by Coogler and Creed was excellent. Black Panther was obviously a box office smash and put Coogler and Jordan as official stars not forgetting the late Chadwick Boseman.

I’m really exited to see this movie given the chemistry and success they’ve had in the past. Horror vampire flick set in the 1930s South is going to be interesting.

Anybody else plan on checking it out?
 
Brother Numsi said:
View attachment 1089686

This will be the first movie I’ll watch in theaters this year which is crazy given I’m a big ‘going to the movies’ guy

Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have been a great duo onscreen. Fruitvale Station was a phenomenal debut by Coogler and Creed was excellent. Black Panther was obviously a box office smash and put Coogler and Jordan as official stars not forgetting the late Chadwick Boseman.

I’m really exited to see this movie given the chemistry and success they’ve had in the past. Horror vampire flick set in the 1930s South is going to be interesting.

Anybody else plan on checking it out?
Click to expand...

Not in theaters but Steinfeld is a babe
 
Brother Numsi said:
View attachment 1089686

This will be the first movie I’ll watch in theaters this year which is crazy given I’m a big ‘going to the movies’ guy

Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have been a great duo onscreen. Fruitvale Station was a phenomenal debut by Coogler and Creed was excellent. Black Panther was obviously a box office smash and put Coogler and Jordan as official stars not forgetting the late Chadwick Boseman.

I’m really exited to see this movie given the chemistry and success they’ve had in the past. Horror vampire flick set in the 1930s South is going to be interesting.

Anybody else plan on checking it out?
Click to expand...

Jordan is playing 2 lead roles as twins too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 5 (Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski Returning)
2
Replies
22
Views
289
Mock Artwork
Mock Artwork
Dragonlordxxxxx
News Kathleen Kennedy to Step Down as Lucasfilm President by the End of 2025
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
3K
avenue94
A

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,854
Messages
57,122,413
Members
175,546
Latest member
cristhian.jimenezv

Share this page

Back
Top