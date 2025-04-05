Brother Numsi
This will be the first movie I’ll watch in theaters this year which is crazy given I’m a big ‘going to the movies’ guy
Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have been a great duo onscreen. Fruitvale Station was a phenomenal debut by Coogler and Creed was excellent. Black Panther was obviously a box office smash and put Coogler and Jordan as official stars not forgetting the late Chadwick Boseman.
I’m really exited to see this movie given the chemistry and success they’ve had in the past. Horror vampire flick set in the 1930s South is going to be interesting.
Anybody else plan on checking it out?