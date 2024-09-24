Movies Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Starring Michael B. Jordan (100% RT Score So Far)

Official Trailer for Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Starring Michael B. Jordan

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.” Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Only in theaters March 7.

 
As I mentioned in another thread, the movie looks interesting enough to warrant to go see it.

But Hailee Steifeld as a hot AF supernatural entity?

This just made the top of my list for the summer. :p
 
Ryan Coogler loves Michael B Jordan the way Martin Scorsese loves Leonardo Dicaprio

Movie looks interesting but Creed sucked and Coogler fucked up Black Panther 2 in every way possible, Black Panther 1 was dope as fuck though and they were good together in Fruitvale Station

I guess we'll see...
 
Thanks for the spoiler
 
I wasn’t aware that stuff that is shown in the trailer counted as spoilers.

I mean, I guess it could be misdirection by the trailer.

The voiceover talks about never encountering demons and ghosts before just as she appears on screen, so what else am I supposed so infer?
 
It looks like it could be good actually

I like movies set in an older American time frame
 
Not a lot to go off of for me in that trailer. I need a good story behind the suspense, & they didn't really describe what was so terrifying, so it's hard to make a call on it.

If it's one of those dealz where you don't see teh threat until the end, or not at all or whatever, then it's going to have to be so well done, I doubt it delivers. Looking forward to another trailer, or commentary after it's released before I put it on my queue
 
I also wish we knew more, but between this much and them giving the entire movie away in the trailer, I prefer this.

We also can infer enough to go on. Two well travelled twins used to violence. The fact that they are African-American, plus the clothes, and the one narrating talking about seeing men die in all manner of horrible ways leads me to believe they’re WWI vets and this movie takes place in the 1920s.

Hailee Steinfeld is also the single biggest name in the cast besides Michael B. Jordan. That coupled with her being featured so prominently in the part of the trailer where the voiceover talks of demons, ghosts and magic leads me to believe she’s the main supernatural antagonist.
 
Thanks for the spoilers
 
A horror movie with a March release date?
It’s probably garbage.
 
