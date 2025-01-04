Spoiler: Link Navy's submarines are plagued by 'gang bangs' and sick 'rape lists' Vile 'initiation ceremonies' are reportedly carried out, where new sailors are terrorised and told to get onto 'their hands and knees' before being forced to perform sex acts on other experienced sailors.

The Royal Navy's submarine service is plagued by 'gang bangs', drugs, sordid initiation ceremonies, 'rape lists' and lewd officers who share Top Trump-style cards celebrating the worst kinds of debauched behaviour, a whistleblower has claimed.In the latest scandal to rock Britain's Silent Service, insiders have said the elite nuclear submarine force is rife with abhorrent behaviour - despite military top brass pledging to clean up the act of the underwater branch of the navy.The new allegations, exposed today by MailOnline, have shocked a former nuclear submarine captain, who said the British public will be 'rightly appalled' by the 'levels of depravity and failures in leadership' - while a former head of the Royal Navy branded the reports 'extraordinary' and 'unpleasant'.Sources have claimed vile 'initiation ceremonies' are carried out by the crew, where new young sailors are terrorised and told to get onto 'their hands and knees' before being forced to perform sex acts on other experienced sailors.Male personnel on one nuclear-armed sub created a sickening 'crush depth rape list' which ranked which crewmates would be raped first in the case of a catastrophic event at sea - with senior officers allegedly aware of the document.One young teenage male sailor was left so 'petrified' about being named on the list he begged older crewmates to protect him, amid claims complaints about the file had been 'swept under the carpet' and ignored by commanders."The lunatics are in charge at the asylum," an insider told MailOnline. "We had a rape list on my submarine. There was a 19-year-old kid [on it]. When he realised he was on it he was s***ing his pants. Everyone wanted to rape him. He was petrified."And MailOnline has learned that sailors have created a vile Top Trumps-style cards dubbed 'Disgraced Dabbers', which appears to celebrate the some of the worst offenders of alleged debauched behaviour - including high-ranking officers.Another sailor who features on the cards is Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Stone,who was sacked in 2022 for putting... [the UK's] security at risk by swapping emails about top secret nuclear sub movement with an officer he was having an affair with.Reports have also been made detailing how a senior boat commander allegedly staged boozy house parties with junior sailors - as well as hosting 'pizza Wednesday' nights on his submarine.The behaviour has been branded 'unprofessional' by a former nuclear submarine captain, who told MailOnline officers should 'never behave like this' with junior sailors.And there are disturbing claims of rapes and sexual assaults taking place, as well as a culture of cocaine use among some sailors serving on nuclear submarines and some stationed at the navy's nuclear submarine HQ, HMNB Clyde, in Faslane, Scotland."I know of people who have been gang-raped," an insider said. "I saw initiation ceremonies. One lad was on his knees in his compartment with three lads and was trying to [perform a sex act on them]."The former sailor claimed: "On HMS Vengeance eight kids tried to kill themselves, three were raped and two have now died. Honestly, it's f***ing disgusting."The claims have appalled former nuclear submarine captain Commander Ryan Ramsey,who said he was 'depressed and saddened' by the allegations."The general public will be rightly concerned about those environments and those people in particular. They should be rightly appalled by the behaviours described. There is no restorative way of keeping people in the service like that. The toxicity of these people needs to be removed. They need to be fired."The claims are the latest to rock the submarine service following allegations of sexual bullying, misogyny and abuse against women were revealed by the Mail.In October the head of the Royal Navy was forced into offering a grovelling apology for sexual attacks and bullying of women on submarines, after it was exposed by the Mail.Admiral Sir Ben Key,the First Sea Lord, admitted crew members had suffered 'intolerable' harassment and abuse while serving on Britain's nuclear deterrent, and revealed that 18 men had now been sacked.Sophie Brook,the first female warfare officer, lifted the lid on the horrifying reality of sexual harassment beneath the waves since the ban on women serving on submarines was lifted in 2011.Ms Brook, 32, was among those put on a vile 'rape list' drawn up by sick male colleagues and subjected to lewd and humiliating behaviour.