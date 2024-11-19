  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime The son of Norway’s crown princess is arrested on suspicion of rape, police say

BY JAN M. OLSEN
Updated 7:19 AM BRT, November 19, 2024
90

Norway’s Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP, File

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of rape, police said Tuesday.

Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties.

Borg Høiby was arrested late Monday in Oslo on a preliminary charge of having had “sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.” A preliminary charge comes before a formal charge and allows authorities to detain suspects during an investigation.

Police did not say when the alleged rape occurred, but only that “the victim must have been unable to resist the act.” Norwegian media said Borg Høiby denied the accusation.

Hege Salomon, the lawyer for the woman who was allegedly raped, said “she is having a hard time.” She told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that police, not the woman, had brought the case. The woman was not identified.

The royal palace had no comment, the news agency NTB said.

On Aug. 4, police officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Oslo and briefly detained Borg Høiby. He faced preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage and was released. Details were unclear but police said there was “a relationship between the suspect and the victim.”

More preliminary charges have since been filed against Borg Høiby, including violating several restraining orders and driving without a valid driver’s license. In all, the cases involve four women and one man.

The case was top news in Norway, where the royals are popular.

Borg Høiby, 27, lives with the royal couple and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Norway’s future queen made headlines in 2001 when she married Haakon because she was a single mother who had lived a freewheeling life with a companion who had been convicted on drug charges.

https://apnews.com/article/norway-crown-princess-son-royals-arrest-8c980cc15851b6eab2093f22edf67dfb
 
Why is this important to me?
 
LOL, someone is grouchy. Guess it's been a bad week.

I made it pretty plain why I posted. I asked how this story is of importance. This prince doesn't have an official title or royal duties. He isn't a politician. He isn't a household name, globally, like other figureheads such as Prince Harry. As far as I can see from the OP there doesn't appear to be a cover-up from the powers that be.

So why should I care? What's the political angle, here?
 
I dont really get the point of the king anyway
 
Heh, I've beens saying for years now that this guy has the face of an asshole. He's one of those people who just doesn't look like a good person. P Diddy is another one. Their faces give them away. I find it fascinating.
 
those double earrings should be enough to have him convicted
 
