Rogan Believes Masvidal is “Better” than Prime Georges St-Pierre: “I think he's on another level."

Sick85

Sick85

Banned
Banned
Joined
Sep 17, 2022
Messages
2,071
Reaction score
6,861
Jorge-Masvidal-Georges-St-Pierre.jpg.webp

Joe Rogan thinks Jorge Masvidal would’ve been dangerous for Georges St-Pierre had the two been fighting at the same time.-Pierre is widely considered to be the greatest welterweight of all time and one of the best fighters ever. However, his title reign ran from 2007 until 2013 and because of that, Rogan says fighters have just evolved to be better mixed martial artists, as he thinks Masvidal is just on another level than St-Pierre ever was, which his guest, Luke Combs – a country singer – didn’t agree with.“I just think the level of competition he faced is higher. GSP was so good he raised the bar,” Rogan said on his podcast with Combs. “But, you look at GSP’s victories he beat some very good guys but I think the guys Kamaru Usman beat, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, I think they are better.”Once Joe Rogan said that, Luke Combs cut him off and asked if he really thought Jorge Masvidal was better than Goerges St-Pierre, the UFC commentator doubled down on it.“Yeah,” Rogan responded when Combs asked him if he really thought Masvidal was on GSP’s level. “I think if Masvidal was around at that time he would be dangerous for everybody, I think he is on another level. I think everyone is on another level, the Masvidal that knocked out Ben Askren, that was one of the craftiest moves that anyone has ever done. He went sideways and ran straight at him and Askren’s instincts kicked in and he kneed him into the dark lands. Just one shoot, boom, into the shadow realm. Masvidal, I mean he knocked out Yves Edwards with a f****g head kick back in the day. He is a f****g assassin. Masvidal is a gangster.”
 
this is an absolute terrible take LMAO rogan was really on one that day. masvidal is an overrated hype job that hasn't beaten anybody of note and got wrestlehumped by colby only to resort to a cheap shot on the street, what a braindead take
 
Masvidal was pretty damn good - better than his record indicates at a glance because he lost a ton of close fights, many which he should have won. That being said, I wouldn't favor him against GSP. Masvidal is a good but not great wrestler. I don't think he'd be able to keep GSP off of him.
 
HOLA said:
Masvidal was pretty damn good - better than his record indicates at a glance because he lost a ton of close fights, many which he should have won. That being said, I wouldn't favor him against GSP. Masvidal is a good but not great wrestler. I don't think he'd be able to keep GSP off of him.
Click to expand...
If you're dropping splits with the consistency that Masvidal used to, that's a style weakness as a problem and not really the judges fault anymore.
 
GSP's waterboy dominated Woodley

Carlos Condit would wreck Jorge, let alone all the elite wrestlers GSP faced

This is right up there with his Ronda would beat Mayweather take

 
Last edited:
