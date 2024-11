HeLLMuTT said: Dude the Paul vs Tyson fight was depressing, Mike has no legs and just couldn't move and that is what made him so deadly.



UFC wasn't too bad... I was entertained.



At least the Rizin intermission is all highlights of people getting wrecked. Love how their promotion make their fighters seem like comic super hero's. Click to expand...

Mike really put one over on us who wanted to see him do well. In hindsight, it's obvious. He had all over those clips he was posting, shadowboxing and showing on lightning fast hands, and it was like, ok, if he's still that with it, maybe this is a fight. But in those clips, he was standing stationary, letting his hands fly, there wasn't any movement involved. He'd have had to have Paul just walk on over to him to do anything, and Paul was smart not to. Mike's style was always dependent on a lot of fast movement, and it was apparent 15 secs in that he no longer has his legs. I wish I'd have recognized all of this prior, I really wanted him to turn back time and go out like a G. C'est la vie.UFC underwhelmed, but the Charles/Chandler fight was high drama, and, while Ruffy didn't show out like I thought he would, he still showed glimpses of his talent, and it was still a pretty one sided fight. Llontop coming in so over the limit might have affected Ruffy's performance. Llontop gotta chin on him, was still impressed. He got cracked a bunch of time, had one eye, and was still coming forward.Gotta try and find KSW 100 at some point. I missed it today and I love me some Khalidov. Aside from Fedor, probably the best fighter to never come to the States.