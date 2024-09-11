Rewatched Khamzat vs Usman

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev Fight Statistics UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev Fight Statistics

Just popped up on my youtube feed, and I love UFC Eurasia.Full fight with no commentary IN HD, amazing watch. I definitely like not hearing some biased or annoying yelling, and just forming my own thoughts without any interference.Gotta say that my initial impressions are way different after rewatching this.So a few things that constantly get repeated I can pretty much dismiss.Khamzat was gassed.....No he wasn't. He looks pretty fresh all the way to the last 2 min of the third, and even then he didn't look dead or anything, just looked OK. Moves well, with energy, no visible fatigue that I see that would indicate that he was gassing out there and Usman was taking over.Rounds 2 & 3 were actually very close, Usman did not dominate by any means. Round 2 was Usman's round, but by a very thin margin, Usman landed shots could be counted by single digits - it felt in-fight to be very low output, Khamzat threw even less, but did score a late takedown, which didn't amount to much with round expiring.Round 3 there was a bit more activity, with Usman landing a few more shots and a few even exchanges (I saw Borz block quite a few shots), but also Khamzat got another takedown much earlier in the round and got a good amount of control time, and some scoring from the top. There were a few exchanges at the end, but nothing too significant. I can see this round going either way to be honest, depending on how prominent you score the control time for Khamzat. But scoring it for Khamzat It is not some robbery as some claim. The amount of overall strikes thrown in all 3 rounds was very low for both fighters, but I would say it was very close on success rate.Also, it seemed like Khamzat was conserving some of his activity and looking for shots to land takedowns, and this was just making him too inactive with striking, but Usman really didn't fair much better. Borz was fainting a lot (stats say 4/12 on takedowns, but it seemed like it was more like 4/7 during the fight), trying to get in -- and only had a few takedowns overall, and honestly, that is what gives the impression that he was gassed, probably mixed in with some crappy commentary to sway an opinion.So I would say the W for Khamzat was justified. He wasn't gassed. Usman did not dominate, won 1 round clearly. Round 3 scoring depends on how you score control time, but wasn't a slam dunk for Usman by any means.Stats for the fight pretty on par with that.