Goatenstein said: Reyes didn't do shit after round 1. Jones haters are some sad sad babies. Click to expand...

It was a close fight but even then Reyes didn't do much really. Jones just triggers so many people. People hate on his skills because he's so gifted at fighting, they just hate that it's him. People just want to see him lose because many probably hate the idea of him being so good and they think he doesn't deserve it. PEDs etc, most fighters are on PEDs or have done PEDs. Anyone that actually trains or knows the difference between natural and PEDs can easily spot the difference in people. A lot of PEDs have visual signs that don't show up when you are natural and also how quick they pack on muscle.Long story short people hate greatness and that's what Jones is regardless of what he does outside that octagon. That's why he triggers a lot of people. He isn't humble about it and he really doesn't need to be either.