Adamant__
More Blood, More Tracks
@Brown
- Joined
Feb 21, 2023
- Messages
- 4,470
- Reaction score
- 18,021
My god, Jones just looked terrible. Walking Reyes down like a zombie and getting pieced up. You can even argue 4-1 Reyes
Round 1: Not much happened. But Reyes landed more and clean shots. Just edged it
Round 2: This round was very close. Was going to give this round to Jones but Reyes landed the harder shots in the last minute and edged it again
Round 3: Reyes but it was competitive
Round 4: Was very close. Toss up. Jones couldn't even take down a tired Reyes. And when he did, Reyes got back up
Round 5: Again, Reyes was fighting back and landed some good shots. You can give it to Jones tho, did more damage
Overall, octagon control doesn't mean shit. This was a robbery and Jones got away with it as usual. Good luck with Cyril Gane. 3 years off, new weight class, his striking and wrestling looked like shit. Steroids, partying, alcohol ruined his body. This ain't gonna work out for cokehead
