Rewatch Rewatched Jones vs Reyes

Adamant__

Adamant__

More Blood, More Tracks
@Brown
Joined
Feb 21, 2023
Messages
4,470
Reaction score
18,021
My god, Jones just looked terrible. Walking Reyes down like a zombie and getting pieced up. You can even argue 4-1 Reyes

Round 1: Not much happened. But Reyes landed more and clean shots. Just edged it
Round 2: This round was very close. Was going to give this round to Jones but Reyes landed the harder shots in the last minute and edged it again
Round 3: Reyes but it was competitive
Round 4: Was very close. Toss up. Jones couldn't even take down a tired Reyes. And when he did, Reyes got back up
Round 5: Again, Reyes was fighting back and landed some good shots. You can give it to Jones tho, did more damage

Overall, octagon control doesn't mean shit. This was a robbery and Jones got away with it as usual. Good luck with Cyril Gane. 3 years off, new weight class, his striking and wrestling looked like shit. Steroids, partying, alcohol ruined his body. This ain't gonna work out for cokehead

images
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Jones won the fight in the championship rounds. Reyes looked good but he should have went for it more. Jones haters still mad
Click to expand...

The championship rounds.. meaning 2 out of the 5 rounds, meaning Reyes won the other three. You guys aren’t even trying to pretend anymore lol. Truly embarrassing.

“Still mad” is not as offensive as you think in this instance. If anything it just makes you look weak that you can sit there and pretend you’re in the right and Jon won just because you have a crush on him or something. That’s probably what it boils down to for a lot of you guys honestly
 
Marko Polo said:
The championship rounds.. meaning 2 out of the 5 rounds, meaning Reyes won the other three. You guys aren’t even trying to pretend anymore lol. Truly embarrassing.

“Still mad” is not as offensive as you think in this instance. If anything it just makes you look weak that you can sit there and pretend you’re in the right and Jon won just because you have a crush on him or something. That’s probably what it boils down to for a lot of you guys honestly
Click to expand...
Unless you know... It was 2-1 Reyes going into those rounds.
 
GordonMMARamsey said:
Unless you know... It was 2-1 Reyes going into those rounds.
Click to expand...
It was 3-0 Reyes going into those rounds and you can easily score round 4 for Reyes as well. And round 5 was competitive. Jones couldn't even dominate those rounds lmao and arguably lost one of those rounds
 
Goatenstein said:
Reyes didn't do shit after round 1. Jones haters are some sad sad babies.
Click to expand...
It was a close fight but even then Reyes didn't do much really. Jones just triggers so many people. People hate on his skills because he's so gifted at fighting, they just hate that it's him. People just want to see him lose because many probably hate the idea of him being so good and they think he doesn't deserve it. PEDs etc, most fighters are on PEDs or have done PEDs. Anyone that actually trains or knows the difference between natural and PEDs can easily spot the difference in people. A lot of PEDs have visual signs that don't show up when you are natural and also how quick they pack on muscle.

Long story short people hate greatness and that's what Jones is regardless of what he does outside that octagon. That's why he triggers a lot of people. He isn't humble about it and he really doesn't need to be either.
 
Cardio and chin saved Jon that time. Skill wise he looked lost. It was essentially a less violent version of Jones vs Gus 1, but instead of a spinning elbow changing the momentum of the fight it was Reyes simply running out of gas. (Reyes still won tho)

Compare that to what Jan did to Reyes a few months later. Picked him apart and battered him with ease.
<6>
 
Last edited:
Marko Polo said:
The championship rounds.. meaning 2 out of the 5 rounds, meaning Reyes won the other three. You guys aren’t even trying to pretend anymore lol. Truly embarrassing.

“Still mad” is not as offensive as you think in this instance. If anything it just makes you look weak that you can sit there and pretend you’re in the right and Jon won just because you have a crush on him or something. That’s probably what it boils down to for a lot of you guys honestly
Click to expand...
2nd was very close. The champ rounds were the most noteworthy of the fight.

But the most significant element of the fight is how little Jones was actually being hit.

What Reyes did looked good at first glance, but in reality, you can count on two hands the amount of times he hit Jon cleanly.


Sometimes In fights you need that fear, nervous energy, the butterflies from a challenge, test, obstacle to overcome, something to prove. Many fighters, even in boxing have said that when they didn't have those nerves, those were their worst performances. Or when they got knocked out.

When you're at the top for so long, I believe you can expect a few flat performances because those elements aren't always going to be there.

Against Reyes, Jones barely did anything. Defended very well and wasn't hit much but also didn't do much. Like the urgency simply wasn't there.

It wasn't because Reyes was that good. Jon just seemed like he was going through the motions.
 
Last edited:
13Seconds said:
He might be rejuvinated. I hope not but he might just be.
Click to expand...
At 35? Looks like a bloated mess. Looks very slow and tired. Running out of breath when he's talking. Ring rust. And lost his size advantage, new weight class. And their reach very close. I don't see this going well for him at all
 
You definitely didn't re-watch that fight because your analysis of the fight is terribly wrong.

Maybe actually watch the fight forreal and put your glasses on this time.
 
Adamant__ said:
My god, Jones just looked terrible. Walking Reyes down like a zombie and getting pieced up. You can even argue 4-1 Reyes

Round 1: Not much happened. But Reyes landed more and clean shots. Just edged it
Round 2: This round was very close. Was going to give this round to Jones but Reyes landed the harder shots in the last minute and edged it again
Round 3: Reyes but it was competitive
Round 4: Was very close. Toss up. Jones couldn't even take down a tired Reyes. And when he did, Reyes got back up
Round 5: Again, Reyes was fighting back and landed some good shots. You can give it to Jones tho, did more damage

Overall, octagon control doesn't mean shit. This was a robbery and Jones got away with it as usual. Good luck with Cyril Gane. 3 years off, new weight class, his striking and wrestling looked like shit. Steroids, partying, alcohol ruined his body. This ain't gonna work out for cokehead

images
Click to expand...
Jones after usada is a shell of a fighter. I have to give him credit for stepping up. Can i suspect he has better endocrinologists now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Jones vs Reyes --- Analysis done by expert AI
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
Luffy
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,823
Messages
56,671,565
Members
175,339
Latest member
shadowmanifold

Share this page

Back
Top