I remember when Volkov made the transition from Bellator and M1 to the UFC, thinking his time was over and done with. He had been a Bellator champ back in 2013, before getting smashed by Minakov That was over 10 years ago now.
Since that time he's compiled a 12-4 record in the UFC against guys like Overeem, Werdum, Pavlovich, Tybura and Rozenstruik.
His only losses are against the absolute best of the division (Aspinall, Gane, Blaydes, and Lewis, in his prime).
He's getting the chance to avenge his loss to Gane in his next fight, and assuming he wins, will probably be next up for a title shot (IF the division has finally played out with all the Jones/Stipe bullshit).
So respect to Volkov! Dude's been at or near the top for a long, long time now.
 
filthybliss said:
HW's always been a wasteland. Most fighters age quick as hell at the top.
Huh?

HW is the division known for fighters having the most longevity.

It's the lighter weightclasses where the top guys are done by 31.

Fedor aside obviously.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Huh?

HW is the division known for fighters having the most longevity.

It's the lighter weightclasses where the top guys are done by 31.

Fedor aside obviously.
And you know, a whole bunch of his contemporary HWs.

HW getting older in the last decade is a product of them being unable to find good talent in their 20s and early 30s to knock the old guys off the roost.
 
