I remember when Volkov made the transition from Bellator and M1 to the UFC, thinking his time was over and done with. He had been a Bellator champ back in 2013, before getting smashed by Minakov That was over 10 years ago now.

Since that time he's compiled a 12-4 record in the UFC against guys like Overeem, Werdum, Pavlovich, Tybura and Rozenstruik.

His only losses are against the absolute best of the division (Aspinall, Gane, Blaydes, and Lewis, in his prime).

He's getting the chance to avenge his loss to Gane in his next fight, and assuming he wins, will probably be next up for a title shot (IF the division has finally played out with all the Jones/Stipe bullshit).

So respect to Volkov! Dude's been at or near the top for a long, long time now.