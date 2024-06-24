Next fight for Volkov?

Volkov just got a big win but with the HW title picture right now, he is still probably a year away from a possible shot. He'll need to fight again so I wonder who his next fight could be. He's fought most of the top names like Gane, Aspinal. Pav, Blaydes, Lewis, Tybura, Tuivasa, and Jair. I imagine Jailton could be next but he's called out Gane for Paris. So maybe it's time to try to avenge a loss. Maybe Blaydes if he loses to Tom or maybe even Lewis.