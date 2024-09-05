Respect to Jon Anik

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,262
Reaction score
52,120
Guy hosted the UFC 305 press conference, the UFC 305 weigh in AND did the commentary for the 305 PPV.

Not once has this ever been done for a UFC event.
 
Anik is cool in my book.
 
Anik is like Belal, great work ethic I but still don't like either one.
 
Talking is really hard, thank you Jon Anik for doing tremendously hard job. Thank you so much for sacrificing your life daily
 
Goatenstein said:
I send my disrespect to Shill Anik.
Click to expand...
A hard working shill.

Yeah he a shill but he does have some thoughts/criticism on his own on his podcast. It's not like Bisping who would never ever say anything against the promotion.
 
Feel like Anik does a lot of cocaine. Favorite lines from him are “realize success” and “befitting”.
 
TITS said:
So respect to Jon Anik for doing his job?
Click to expand...
In this context, yes. He's obviously working his ass off in an unusual way regarding the faces of the UFC. Im just hyping up the work ethic.

And um, respect to anyone for doing their jobs, but lol at totally disregarding the work put into any public event work. There's q difference between doing a job and doing a job.
 
Dude often seems like the only guy on the commentary team who has a real professional approach to his job. Much hespect.

People should show a little more appreciation, IMO for people doing their jobs well, even if "they are just doing their job". There is a big difference between how different people "just" do their jobs. And given how Rogan and DC often just want to shoot the shit like they are watching it at home on the couch, you'd think people would like Anik's proffesionalism in contrast to that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Is Du Plessis/Adesanya ever going to happen?
Replies
13
Views
650
Tweak896
Tweak896
Cooliox
  • Poll
DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 on the scorecards
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 8/17 at 6:30pm ET
100 101 102
Replies
2K
Views
22K
SerbianSteel
SerbianSteel
Unheralded Truth
Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
cereaI
cereaI
LeBron
Israel Must Retire
2
Replies
39
Views
685
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,602
Messages
56,136,499
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top