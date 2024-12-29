Just rewatched UFC 305

I really think this was most entertaining and fun PPV of the year. The main event was my FOTY & Hooker/Gamrot was in a LOT of people's top 3 FOTY. Also had major breakout performance KOs by KKF & Prates, the former seemingly cementing a title shot vs Pantoja(unless the UFC brings in Horiguchi).It did have Rozenstruik/Tuivasa but every ppv usually has 1 stinker. 2 A+s, 2 As, & a D if I had to give grades.UFC 308 was probably the closest to 305, but I don't think it delivered any top FOTY candidates in the same class as DDP/Izzy & Hooker/Gamrot.