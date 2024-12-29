Just rewatched UFC 305

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
8,078
Reaction score
14,272
I really think this was most entertaining and fun PPV of the year. The main event was my FOTY & Hooker/Gamrot was in a LOT of people's top 3 FOTY. Also had major breakout performance KOs by KKF & Prates, the former seemingly cementing a title shot vs Pantoja(unless the UFC brings in Horiguchi).

It did have Rozenstruik/Tuivasa but every ppv usually has 1 stinker. 2 A+s, 2 As, & a D if I had to give grades.
Screenshot_20241228_221327_Chrome.jpg

UFC 308 was probably the closest to 305, but I don't think it delivered any top FOTY candidates in the same class as DDP/Izzy & Hooker/Gamrot.
 
It was a good card but I felt bad for adesanya in the main event, he was doing good and I thought he was about to finish dricus with the body shots as Dricus was having big reactions to them but he just let the fight slip away by being careless for 1 second. Lost money on that one too
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
It was a good card but I felt bad for adesanya in the main event, he was doing good and I thought he was about to finish dricus with the body shots as Dricus was having big reactions to them but he just let the fight slip away by being careless for 1 second. Lost money on that one too
Click to expand...
I agree. I thought after a close 1st, and clear DDP round 2, it seemed as though Izzy was taking over. Great round 3 & it felt like he was closing in on a finish as you mentioned. Wild momentum swing to end that 1.

I really enjoyed it because I had a KKF/DDP parlay.
 
Last edited:
It was a great event
King Dricus is the man and was never close to being finished, he was just a lil tired
Izzy just isn’t built to be a King
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 8/17 at 10pm ET
170 171 172
Replies
3K
Views
64K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
The Legendary Scarface
UFC 305 Legendary Picks
Replies
8
Views
418
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 8/17 at 6:30pm ET
100 101 102
Replies
2K
Views
32K
SerbianSteel
SerbianSteel
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 8-17
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Doughie99
Doughie99
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Sat. Aug. 17 early prelims 6:30pm et ESPN +, prelims 8pm et ESPN/ESPN+, main 10pm et PPV
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,386
Messages
56,709,399
Members
175,367
Latest member
CaveManBpt

Share this page

Back
Top