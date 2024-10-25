Respect for Brock

I know a lot of people hate Brock because he came from professional wrestling and a lot of MMA fans are very insecure about that for some reason. Other than his professional debut where he smashed some Asian can in a minute and his domination of Heath Herring he never fought anyone who wasn’t ranked top 10 in the world, most of them top 5.



Yes he got his ass kicked a few times but he had some major balls on him, he jumped into mma with no experience other then college wrestling and immediately started fighting against the best guys in the world.



Even nowadays we have CHAMPIONS who choose to fight people like chito Vera. Say what you want about him but Brock wasn’t no punk.



And before people say anything about steroids, he fought Ubereem, Carwin, juiced up Mir and TRT Randy so I think the playing field was pretty even.