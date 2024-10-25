Respect for Brock

I know a lot of people hate Brock because he came from professional wrestling and a lot of MMA fans are very insecure about that for some reason. Other than his professional debut where he smashed some Asian can in a minute and his domination of Heath Herring he never fought anyone who wasn’t ranked top 10 in the world, most of them top 5.

Yes he got his ass kicked a few times but he had some major balls on him, he jumped into mma with no experience other then college wrestling and immediately started fighting against the best guys in the world.

Even nowadays we have CHAMPIONS who choose to fight people like chito Vera. Say what you want about him but Brock wasn’t no punk.

And before people say anything about steroids, he fought Ubereem, Carwin, juiced up Mir and TRT Randy so I think the playing field was pretty even.
 
I bet he would still take a fight against chito Vera without hesitation.
That is just the kind of guy he is! Proper warrior.
 
Only idiots don't respect him
Sure he wasn't the most rounded, but he was a beast grappler that went straight into the deep end.

Drugs or no drugs, he also came back after many years and manhandled mark hunt, who was a great stylistic match up, but was also an extremely dangerous guy with extremely heavy hands

Brock fought whoever was put in front of him. He was no goat for sure, but he was a legit fighter
 
Respect Bork Laser always. The first one to come in and take on the elite and win. With minimal experience in MMA.

Now we have Poatan who has outdone what Brock did.

That should put it into perspective. Also the dude abused UFC to get a higher pay from WWE lol...by negotiating both UFC and WWE to outbid eaxh other. The only fighter to have Dana and UFC beg to stay.
 
You can not compare any of them to Brock during his early wrestling days. Even Coleman looked natural during his younger wrestling years.
 
Brock's era was amazing

Best post fight interview ever is Brock at UFC100

The dude was legit, but was outclassed by the next generation of fighters
“I’m saying coors light not bud light because they won’t pay me nothing, I might go get on top of my wife tonight”

What a major diss that was to Dana and the ufc just totally shitting on their main sponsor like that
 
I bet he would take a fight against jones or Aspinall if they made him a good offer. Brock is obviously not afraid to fight anyone as long as he gets paid
 
I'm a certified Brock hater and yes he has clearly abused steroids his whole career but a big portion of his physique is genetics. His daughter is built the exact same way.
 
