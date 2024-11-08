Brock Lesnar's record

treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,865
- Reaction score
- 3,449
So i remember Lesnar and thinking he looked mighty impressive when he was in the UFC, and was surprised to see he only had 5 wins against 3 losses, so i took a look at his record as i only remember his wins against Mir, Herring and Carwin
The guys resume in MMA is absolutely shite, yet some people still hold him as some mythical destroyer of men, 3 of his 5 wins were against Min-Soo Kim(who), Heath Herring and Randy Couture(who was never big enough to be a heavyweight)
And even the other 2 wins, Carwin and Mir...holy crap he didnt really beat anyone of any serious note looking back, i think rose tinted spectacles come out slightly when people talk about him
The guys resume in MMA is absolutely shite, yet some people still hold him as some mythical destroyer of men, 3 of his 5 wins were against Min-Soo Kim(who), Heath Herring and Randy Couture(who was never big enough to be a heavyweight)
And even the other 2 wins, Carwin and Mir...holy crap he didnt really beat anyone of any serious note looking back, i think rose tinted spectacles come out slightly when people talk about him