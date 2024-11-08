Brock Lesnar's record

Brigfa2 said: I'm sure you and CM Punk would've been the champ if you got gifted title shot Click to expand...

Yeah because you're either a bum or the GOAT, there's no inbetween.There are plenty of guys who could win a title at any given point and never get the opportunity or the timing is never right while other guys get gifted a spot at the top because of UFC favoritism.The classic example is Michael Bisping . He was not a better fighter than Romero or Jacare but he's going down in history as a UFC champion while they are not. He made the hall of fame while they never will.Brock is essentially the Bisping of his division except Bisping worked his ass off his entire career before getting a title shot while Brock got one with a 2-1 record.