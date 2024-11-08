Brock Lesnar's record

So i remember Lesnar and thinking he looked mighty impressive when he was in the UFC, and was surprised to see he only had 5 wins against 3 losses, so i took a look at his record as i only remember his wins against Mir, Herring and Carwin

The guys resume in MMA is absolutely shite, yet some people still hold him as some mythical destroyer of men, 3 of his 5 wins were against Min-Soo Kim(who), Heath Herring and Randy Couture(who was never big enough to be a heavyweight)

And even the other 2 wins, Carwin and Mir...holy crap he didnt really beat anyone of any serious note looking back, i think rose tinted spectacles come out slightly when people talk about him
 
If you look at his performance against Cain, it was very lacking. Even his wrestling adapted for mma was shit. He took Cain down and couldn't keep him there beyond a few seconds
 
Remember now that he was a WWE wrestler and not a real MMA fighter pulling this off --
 
Shit?

He became UFC champ on his 4th pro fight ffs...

He was too big and too good to smash a dozen of cans on the minor league level,
and TS hold it agaist him. Fckng lol
 
Brock was a bully who didn't like getting hit in the face. The Cain fight was a glorious moment in mma imo.
 
Imagine Brock having to work his way up the normal way and having to fight Cain. Or imagine him running into JDS on the way up. The entire title run never would have happened. He got gifted a title shot without the massive flaws in his game being tested.
 
Meh that’s Cain.

Look at his work against hunt
 
Nah he was awesome.

Very easy to understand style of fighting.

Visually impressive

Jacked white boy
 
Faced a 2 time UFC HW champ on his 2nd pro fight and got caught in a knee bar
(Inexperienced, he was killing Mir till this)

Fought a pretty good UFC/Pride vet in Herrig.
Won

Faced the HW champ who's still the guy with the most title fights in UFC history and wom easily.

Avenged his lost Vs Mir

Choked and made tap and undefeated KO machine in Carwin.

Lost Vs prime Cain who was a fckng beast

Lost Vs UberReem when he was 40 yrs old.

Beat Hunt but overturned.

Amazing career even if its a short one.
 
I'm sure you and CM Punk would've been the champ if you got gifted title shot
 
Lol what? He was 33 when he lost to Overeem

Cain had to fight 6 times in UFC before getting a title shot.

JDS had to fight 7 times in the UFC before getting a title shot.

Do you think Brock becomes a UFC champion if he had to go that route and hadnt been gifted a title shot against a 45 year old?
 
3 of his 5 wins were against Min-Soo Kim(who), Heath Herring and Randy Couture(who was never big enough to be a heavyweight)
I do appreciate you minimizing the Couture win, particularly given he was the undisputed champ with a defense on the books at that point.
 
He litterally started training MMA at 29 and had his first fight at 30. He was a phenom factoring how late a start he got into the sport.
 
Couture moved to HW because he wasnt good enough at LHW, he moved because it was a division that was extremely poor
 
a phenom...LOL

8 fights, 5 wins, put him in the hall of fame

christ
 
Yeah because you're either a bum or the GOAT, there's no inbetween.

There are plenty of guys who could win a title at any given point and never get the opportunity or the timing is never right while other guys get gifted a spot at the top because of UFC favoritism.

The classic example is Michael Bisping . He was not a better fighter than Romero or Jacare but he's going down in history as a UFC champion while they are not. He made the hall of fame while they never will.

Brock is essentially the Bisping of his division except Bisping worked his ass off his entire career before getting a title shot while Brock got one with a 2-1 record.
 
