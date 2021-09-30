Sports should create 'universal' categories because transgender women DO have an advantage over female athletes, says major review

UK Sport published guidance on transgender inclusion in domestic competition

Documents state trans women retain advantages competing in female sport

Guidance stresses the need to encourage everyone to participate in sport

But highlights the challenge of balancing fairness and safety with inclusion

It recommends individual sports find 'creative ways' to ensure no one is left out

How would a 'universal' category work?

'If you've been through male puberty you are going to be taller and have a bigger heart and lungs'