‘I felt betrayed and perplexed. I didn’t understand how she could care about me and do this at the same time.’​ Blaire Fleming Click to expand...

Slusser, who grew up in a conservative household, says she didn’t have any personal objections to Fleming’s being trans. But she says it was an odd situation not having confirmation from Fleming, so she “kind of just honestly brushed it under the rug.” Slusser not only continued to live and party with Fleming in the Villa; she also agreed to be Fleming’s roommate when San Jose State played away games. The four Villa girls, Fleming told me, “became a sort of mini family within the program.” She added, “We were so close that we talked about being bridesmaids in each other’s weddings.”A few months after the end of that season, on the spring day when Reduxx published its article outing Fleming, Slusser hadn’t looked at her phone before she arrived back home at the Villa. According to Slusser, Bjork and Fleming asked if she could drive them to Chick-fil-A for milkshakes. After hitting the drive-through, they parked to drink them. The car fell silent. Finally, Fleming looked at Bjork and said, “I don’t know how to tell her.” Bjork responded, “Just show her the article.” So Fleming handed Slusser her phone, which had Reduxx pulled up.Fleming watched as Slusser read the article. When Slusser handed the phone back to her, Fleming said, “Ally already told me that you kind of know a few things, but obviously not everything.”“Yeah,” Slusser said, “I can assume you know how I feel about it then.”“You were kind of the one I was most scared to talk to about the situation,” Fleming said.Slusser says she told Fleming that she believed transgender women shouldn’t be permitted to play women’s sports. Fleming says Slusser made no mention of the sports issue but did tell Fleming that she was worried what her parents and friends back home might think. Both agree that Slusser assured Fleming that her biggest concern at that moment was Fleming’s well-being. “I hope you’re doing OK, because no one deserves this amount of hate on media,” Slusser said. “They don’t know you as a person.” Fleming says that Slusser told her that she still loved her and reiterated that she still wanted Fleming to be one of her bridesmaids. (Slusser does not remember saying she still wanted Fleming to be her bridesmaid.)A few days later, Kress summoned the volleyball team to a meeting with him, the rest of the coaching staff and a couple of San Jose State administrators. Fleming says she told the group that she was contemplating quitting the team. As she began to cry, some of her teammates tried to comfort her. Though a few of her teammates did have questions about how the team planned to navigate this disclosure, no one, Fleming says, indicated to her that they wanted her to quit. Kress and the administrators assured the players that they were “dealing with it,” Slusser recalls, and they asked that the players not talk to people outside the team, especially reporters, about Fleming. “This is not your story to tell,” one of the administrators told the team. “Blaire is the one going through this.”That summer, Slusser and Bryant, San Jose State’s co-captains, went to Europe as part of a conference all-star team. There, Slusser says, some of the players from the other Mountain West schools warned them that if Fleming was still on the Spartans’ roster in the fall, their schools might refuse to play San Jose State. When Slusser and Bryant returned to campus, they told Kress about the possibility of boycotts. Kress said he would reach out to his coaching colleagues to take their temperatures. Slusser pressed Kress on what he would do if the coaches told him that they wouldn’t play San Jose State with Fleming still on the team. “There’s a certain point where it’s like, OK, the one person in this scenario that’s causing all this should be removed, and we can play this game,” she told her coach. Slusser says Kress became agitated and the conversation ended. (Kress declined to comment for this article “due to the lawsuit,” he told me in an email.)It seemed that no one in a position of authority at San Jose State was prepared for what was about to happen — least of all Kress. According to Melissa Batie-Smoose, the associate head coach, Kress told her that he didn’t know San Jose State had a transgender volleyball player on its roster before he took the job in January 2023; when he did find out, soon after both coaches arrived on campus, he didn’t seem terribly pleased.Kress later wrote in an email, which I obtained through a public records request, to a Reduxx reader who had attacked him for allowing Fleming play for San Jose State: “Maybe you should do your research and discover which Head Coach and coaching staff was here when this SA” — student athlete — “was recruited/brought to SJ.” Kress apparently believed that, if he wanted to keep his job, he had to keep Fleming on the team. “Your issue should be with the NCAA, not me,” he wrote in another email, responding to one of the many critical messages he received about Fleming. “I assume if I removed this SA from the team, you or one of the other haters that have emailed me would pick up my salary. Lol.” Batie-Smoose says Kress agreed with her that, with Fleming, the San Jose State coaches had been “put in a shitty situation.”The volleyball coach Todd Kress, after a game last October. Although he arrived at San Jose State after Fleming’s recruitment, his personal support for her grew steadily.Credit...Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chroniclethe debate over trans women in female sports is that no one can agree on — or even determine — just how prevalent they actually are. That has led to a range of estimates and conjecture. HeCheated.org, which describes itself as “working to document every instance of men and boys stealing from female athletes in women’s sports,” maintains that, over the last decade or so, at least 585 trans female athletes have competed in women’s sports in the United States. The comedian John Oliver, who has used his HBO show “Last Week Tonight” to advocate for including trans athletes in women’s sports, looked at this same state of affairs and concluded that there are “vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere,” essentially declaring it a nonissue.It is difficult, if not impossible, to arrive at an authoritative number. Consider the seemingly straightforward and presumably answerable question of how many trans athletes were playing college sports in the United States before the N.C.A.A. changed its trans inclusion policy in February. There was one trans female athlete, Sadie Schreiner, a Division III track and field runner at the Rochester Institute of Technology, who was out and another, Fleming, who had been publicly outed. There were also two trans male athletes who were out — a Division II fencer and a Division III runner. But those seem to be the only four who were known to the public. That did not mean, however, that the N.C.A.A. did not know about more.In December, after Charlie Baker, president of the N.C.A.A., was asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing how many transgender athletes he was “aware of” who were playing N.C.A.A. sports, he answered “less than 10.” He was not asked to specify — and the N.C.A.A. has refused to clarify — how many of those were trans men and how many were trans women. Nonetheless, Baker’s number was significantly smaller than the one given to me a month earlier by Helen Carroll, the former sports project director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, who helped the N.C.A.A. design its original trans-participation policy and who continues to advise trans athletes. When I asked her in November how many trans athletes were playing in the N.C.A.A., Carroll told me that there were 40 “that the N.C.A.A. knows about.” (There are more than 500,000 athletes competing in N.C.A.A. sports most years.) She wouldn’t speculate about how many trans athletes there were in the N.C.A.A. that the N.C.A.A.know about, although Joanna Harper, the trans athlete researcher, told me that she was aware of “a few trans athletes who competed entirely in stealth in the N.C.A.A.” and who completed their eligibility before the end of 2024.It is even more difficult to determine how many transgender athletes are playing sports in high schools and middle schools in the United States. The practice of monitoring the testosterone levels of transgender athletes, outside of elite sports, is uncommon. And it does not appear that any of the 23 states that allow students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity requires its schools or school districts to report whether they have trans athletes. “We don’t have numbers,” an official with the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, told me. “We don’t have numbers on white student athletes, Black student athletes or Chinese student athletes, either.”The only trans student athletes state sports officials do typically know about are those who have become a source of controversy — and typically only when they’re winning. Justin Kesterson, an assistant executive director at the W.I.A.A., recalls preparing for protests at Washington State’s 2023 cross-country championships over a trans female runner from a Seattle high school whom Riley Gaines and others had criticized in conservative media. But the runner from Seattle didn’t make the podium, defusing the planned protests. As it turned out, one runner who did make the podium, a junior from Spokane named Verónica Garcia, was also trans. But the people who had come to protest the Seattle runner were not aware of this, so they didn’t disrupt the awards ceremony. By the following spring, when Garcia won a 400-meter race at the 2024 state track and field championships, the fact that she was trans was no longer unknown, and she was loudly booed., a few games into the Spartans’ 2024 season, Kim Slusser, Brooke’s mother, followed the @icons_women account on Instagram. The account belongs to the nonprofit group the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, or ICONS, which was founded by Kim Jones and Marshi Smith in 2022 in the wake of the Lia Thomas controversy.Jones, the mother of a Yale University swimmer who competed against Thomas, says she was inspired to act after watching her daughter endure the “public humiliation” of repeatedly losing to Thomas. She recalls listening to her daughter talk about how, when she and some of her teammates tried to raise questions about the fairness of Thomas’s inclusion, Yale coaches and administrators instructed them to stay quiet, lest they damage the mental health of Thomas and other students. “I had no idea schools could be so effective at bullying female student athletes,” Jones told me. (Yale Athletics did not respond to requests for comment.)Smith, who was an All-American swimmer at the University of Arizona, says she was “completely devastated” to see Thomas “standing on the same podium where I once stood many years ago” at the N.C.A.A. championships. After Smith wrote an open letter to the N.C.A.A. protesting Thomas’s participation in women’s events that was signed by more than 40 former Arizona swimmers and coaches, she and Jones connected for a phone call to discuss creating what Smith calls an organization with a singular focus on “the right to a sex-based category in sports.”Three years later, ICONS is the pre-eminent organization in the trans-sports-ban movement. While neither of its founders has a media or political background, they have displayed a remarkable instinct for driving media and political narratives. ICONS has been working with Bill Bock, a lawyer who resigned from the N.C.A.A.’s Division I committee on infractions in protest over the transgender-athlete policy. And in March 2024, with financial backing from ICONS, Bock filed a federal lawsuit against the N.C.A.A. on behalf of Gaines and more than a dozen other female college athletes for having policies that violated their Title IX rights and allowing Thomas to compete at the 2022 national championships.The complaint describes Gaines as having “no clothes on” and being “mortified” when she encountered Thomas, “a fully grown adult male with full male genitalia,” as Thomas was “undressing in the women’s locker room” at the N.C.A.A. championships. It also offers a base-line defense of “the female category” in sports, which exists, the suit argues, in order “to give women a meaningful opportunity to compete that they would be denied were they required to compete against men.”According to some women’s sports advocates, allowing trans athletes to compete in the women’s category threatens to render the category meaningless — and to undo all the social progress it has enabled. They believe that, beyond the measures of physiological advantage, the very presence of trans athletes in women’s sports is unfair — that every title or record or scholarship won by a trans athlete essentially deprives a female athlete. Doriane Coleman, a Duke Law School professor who studies sex and gender, and who was a champion runner at Cornell University in the early 1980s, told me, “We worked so hard for this space, and the fact that other people who are not in sports or are not athletes think so little of it that we have to step back and step aside again is just devastating.”Smith keeps a close eye on ICONS’ social media followers, scrutinizing their profiles and pictures, and she sent Kim Slusser a message after discovering that her daughter played volleyball for San Jose State. “I anticipated that if her mom is seeking to follow us,” Smith says, “that she might have something to say.” Shortly thereafter, Smith, Jones and Riley Gaines met with Brooke Slusser over Zoom. Slusser says they were the first adults she had talked to about the Fleming controversy, besides her parents, who didn’t try to change her opinion. “I remember leaving that meeting just feeling a relief,” she told me, “like I’m not crazy for feeling this way.”