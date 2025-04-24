Hog-train
NY Times: How the War Over Trans Athletes Tore a Volleyball Team Apart
Blaire Fleming was a little-known college player. Then she suddenly became a symbol of injustice — to both sides of the controversy.
By Jason Zengerle
Jason Zengerle is a contributing writer for the magazine. He obtained public records and interviewed athletes, coaches, family members, N.C.A.A. officials, scientists, activists and officials from the Biden and Trump administrations and the Harris campaign.
Last November, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the second- or third-best player on the third- or fourth-best team in the sixth- or seventh-best conference in women’s college volleyball took the court in Las Vegas. She was the center of attention — not only for the 300 people in the stands but for countless others as well.
Blaire Fleming, a senior, was a starter for the San Jose State University Spartans. For most of her college career, she had been a good but unremarkable, and unremarked-upon, player. Fleming was one of the roughly 6,000 players talented enough to compete in N.C.A.A. Division I women’s volleyball, but she was largely indistinguishable within that cohort. She didn’t play for a powerhouse school like Penn State or Nebraska; she had never received all-conference, much less All-America, honors. In the assessment of Lee Feinswog, a veteran volleyball journalist who writes the 900 Square Feet newsletter, she was “a middle-of-the-pack player.”
Then, suddenly, she was much more than that. A few months before Fleming’s senior season, Reduxx, a “pro-woman, pro-child-safeguarding” online magazine, published an article claiming that Fleming was “a feminine male” — in other words, that she was a transgender woman. Reduxx reported that it had found old Facebook photographs of Fleming in which she appears to be a boy, as well as an old Facebook comment by Fleming’s grandmother in which she referred to Fleming as her “grandson.” The article also quoted the anonymous mother of an opposing player who watched Fleming compete against her daughter and tipped off the publication that she suspected Fleming was transgender: “He jumped higher and hit harder than any woman on the court.”
Fleming declined to speak with the media throughout the season. But earlier this year, over the course of a series of written exchanges and a Zoom interview, she talked for the first time with a journalist, confirming to me that she is in fact transgender. Coaches and administrators at San Jose State already knew this. So did officials at the N.C.A.A., whose rules during Fleming’s time as a student athlete permitted trans women to compete in most women’s sports, including volleyball, provided they underwent hormone therapy and submitted test results that showed their testosterone remained below a certain level. Many of Fleming’s teammates, and even some of her opponents, were also aware that she was trans. “I wouldn’t really refer to it as an open secret,” one former San Jose State volleyball player, who requested anonymity to discuss team dynamics, told me. “It was just more like an unspoken known.”
But after Reduxx outed her, what was once unspoken became loudly debated — and Fleming, in her fourth and final season, went from being a mostly unknown college volleyball player to an unwilling combatant in the culture war. Five teams boycotted their games against San Jose State, choosing instead to forfeit. As the players on one of those teams, the University of Nevada, Reno, explained in a statement, “We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”
The controversy became intensely personal when Brooke Slusser — San Jose State’s co-captain and Fleming’s close friend and roommate — joined a class-action lawsuit by a group of female athletes against the N.C.A.A., arguing that the organization’s transgender-participation policy discriminated against women and therefore violated Title IX, the law banning sex discrimination in federally supported education programs and activities. Slusser also became the lead plaintiff in a separate lawsuit against the California State University System, the Mountain West Conference and San Jose State’s women’s volleyball coach, Todd Kress, as well as two San Jose State administrators, that sought to have Fleming immediately declared ineligible. Melissa Batie-Smoose, the Spartans’ assistant coach, took Slusser’s side and was suspended by the university. She later joined Slusser’s lawsuit.
The boycotts and lawsuits drew the attention of conservative media. OutKick, a sports news website owned by the Fox Corporation, ran more than 50 articles about Fleming and San Jose State over the course of the season. “At this rate there might just not be women’s sports if they keep allowing this to happen,” Slusser said in one of several appearances on Fox News. San Jose State offered little in the way of pushback and refused to confirm or deny that Fleming was trans, citing her privacy rights.
The controversy inevitably found its way into the presidential campaign. Appearing at a Fox News town hall for female voters in October, Donald Trump commented on a video of Fleming spiking a ball into an opponent’s face that had gone viral on social media. “I never saw a ball hit so hard,” he marveled. He promised to ban trans athletes from women’s sports if elected. Protesters began appearing at the games San Jose State did play, chanting “No men in women’s sports!” and carrying signs that declared “SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS”; a smaller number of counterprotesters soon started showing up wearing “TEAM BLAIRE” T-shirts.
Amid all this, Fleming was playing the best volleyball of her life. As an outside hitter, it was her job to deliver kills — precision spikes that opponents can’t return. It was something she had struggled to do consistently over the course of her career. But now she was spiking the ball with strength and accuracy, averaging 15 kills per match, which placed her in the top 60 in the country by that metric. To Fleming and her supporters, her standout play was a testament not just to her mental fortitude but also to her work ethic. But to Fleming’s critics, her performance was yet more evidence of the unfair physical advantages she enjoyed because she was born biologically male.
By late November, when San Jose State faced off against Colorado State in the championship game of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, Fleming was the most famous — or infamous — college volleyball player in the United States. With Trump now re-elected, she was also on the verge of becoming, quite possibly, one of the last transgender women to play any college sport in the United States.
Fleming during the Mountain West Conference finals in November. A few months later, the N.C.A.A. moved to prohibit trans student athletes from competing in women’s sports.Credit...Preston Gannaway for The New York Times
When Trump entered the White House, he quickly made good on his campaign promise, signing an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” The executive order prompted the N.C.A.A. to announce in February that it was prohibiting trans student athletes from competing in women’s sports, effective immediately. Some prominent Democrats began to shift on the issue, too. Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts announced that he wouldn’t want his daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete,” and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California proclaimed it “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports. Public opinion was on their side: A January New York Times/Ipsos poll found 79 percent of Americans — and 67 percent of Democrats — believed trans athletes should be banned from women’s sports.
But the issue remains both fraught and unresolved, with trans athletes still participating in high school and elite sports, lawsuits multiplying and the Trump administration opening investigations into and withholding funds from colleges and universities — and even a state, Maine — where high-profile cases have drawn attention. The story of the San Jose State volleyball team is a cautionary tale about how a policy vacuum can be filled by an all-out culture war.
In Las Vegas, once the conference championship game began, Colorado State, the Mountain West’s first-place team, took a commanding two-set lead over San Jose State, who owed their presence in the championship game, in large part, to the six of their 12 wins that came by forfeit. It looked like a mismatch. Then, in the third set, the Spartans came to life, digging and blocking and spiking their way back into the game. On set point, Slusser assisted on a kill by Fleming, and the two players shouted in triumph — the only sign of their season-long discord coming when, celebrating with their teammates, they avoided slapping five with each other.
But in the fourth set, Colorado State reasserted its dominance and won the match 3-1, leaving Fleming sprawled on the floor in defeat. She had played the final game of her college career. Slusser and the other Spartans, many of them in tears, headed to the locker room, but Fleming lingered on the court. After congratulating some Colorado State players, she made her way into the crowd of spectators to see her mother, with whom I was sitting.
I told Fleming I was sorry her season was over. She let out a mirthless laugh.
“Don’t be,” she said.
When President Trump signed the executive order directing federal funds to be withdrawn from any school that refuses to ban transgender student athletes from women’s sports, he declared, “The war on women’s sports is over.”
Of course, one person’s war on women’s sports is another person’s movement for trans inclusion. Either way, it’s difficult to pinpoint when, exactly, it all began. Some would say it started in 2007, when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (W.I.A.A.) adopted a policy allowing trans students in Washington State to participate in sports programs consistent with their gender identity — the first of its kind in the nation, which soon became a model for other states, including California, Connecticut and Oregon. Others point to 2011, when the N.C.A.A. instituted a new policy that allowed trans female student athletes to compete on a women’s team after completing a year of testosterone-suppression treatment. And others argue that it began in 2016, when the Obama administration’s Justice and Education Departments issued a sweeping directive to schools across the country notifying them that Title IX’s prohibition against sex discrimination protected transgender students too. The administration’s guidance was aimed at allowing transgender students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. But it also instructed schools to allow transgender students to participate on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity.
In 2017, a month after becoming president for the first time, Trump had his Justice and Education Departments rescind the Obama administration’s protections for transgender students. But Trump, who as a candidate in 2016 waved an “LGBTs for Trump” pride flag, did not install his own regulations. For a time, Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, signaled an interest in devising a federal policy that would allow at least some transgender athletes to play on sports teams that corresponded to their gender identity. “They were trying to come up with a trans athlete policy that would affect K through 12,” says Athena Del Rosario, a trans woman who played women’s soccer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and whom DeVos and other Trump Education Department officials consulted with on the issue. “At that point the Trump administration was supporting some type of inclusion.”
It was against this backdrop of expanding tolerance that Blaire Fleming came of age. Growing up as an only child in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, she spent most of her time hanging out with girls; they did one another’s hair and makeup and talked about their crushes. “I thought I might be a little gay boy,” Fleming told me. “But as I started to get older and got to know some gay boys, I remember feeling a disconnect. I didn’t feel gay; something felt off.” When Fleming was in eighth grade, she heard the word “transgender” for the first time. “It was a lightbulb moment,” she recalled. “I felt this huge relief and a weight off my shoulders. It made so much sense.” At age 14, with the support of her mother and her stepfather, she worked with a therapist and a doctor and started to socially and medically transition.
Throughout her childhood, Fleming played tennis and soccer and participated in gymnastics, but volleyball was her favorite sport. She joined a coed recreational team when she was about 10 and, during the summers, went to volleyball camps on college campuses. In 2018, during junior year, she joined her public high school’s girls’ team. She said that none of the coaches or other players, all of whom knew that Fleming was transgender, objected. The same went for a local club team she joined.
Fleming soon drew the attention of college recruiters. On the requisite Instagram account and YouTube channel she created to upload her highlights, and in the emails she wrote to coaches, Fleming did not mention that she was trans. It was only when she visited a college that she brought it up — telling the coaches that if it was a problem for the school, then she wouldn’t go there. “Almost every one of those conversations went very well,” Fleming told me. “To my knowledge, no one seemed to think that me being transgender was an issue. If it was, they didn’t indicate that to me.”
