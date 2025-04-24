The ICONS leaders didn’t just want to validate Slusser’s feelings. They also wanted to let her know she had options. One of those was joining Gaines’s lawsuit against the N.C.A.A. Smith and Jones connected Slusser with Bock, who drew parallels between Slusser’s situation and Gaines’s. As Bock told me, he considers both Thomas and Fleming to be “narcissistic males that are bringing attention to themselves and taking opportunities from women.” After talking it over with her parents, Slusser decided to sign on to the suit.On Sept. 23, the night before San Jose State’s Mountain West opener at Fresno State, Slusser asked to meet with Kress and the rest of the coaching staff at the team hotel. She told them she was joining Gaines’s lawsuit. “I just hope you all can respect me on my decision to do something I believe in, in the same way you all respected supporting Blaire,” she said. The next morning, Slusser asked Fleming to come to her hotel room. (Although Slusser and Fleming were still roommates at the Villa, they were no longer sharing a hotel room for away games.) There, she told Fleming she was joining Gaines’s lawsuit. “I felt betrayed and perplexed,” Fleming recalls. “I didn’t understand how she could care about me and do this at the same time.”The amended complaint, which named Fleming and described her as “a male who identifies as transgender and who claims a female identity” — thereby outing her a second time — was a bombshell. It claimed that in practices Fleming’s spikes traveled “upwards of 80 miles per hour,” faster than Slusser “had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball,” thus putting “everyone on the team at risk of serious injury”; and that when Slusser brought these concerns to Kress, he “brushed Brooke off and would not talk further about it.” (The 80-miles-per-hour claim was later removed from the lawsuit after ESPN analyzed video of five of Fleming’s spikes and found that the fastest was estimated to travel 64 miles per hour and the average was 50.6 miles per hour — on the high end, but still within the normal range for women’s college volleyball.) The filing drew the attention of OutKick, Fox News and Megyn Kelly, the prominent conservative podcast host.More important, it drew the attention of other Mountain West schools. In a four-page letter to the presidents of the Mountain West universities that play women’s volleyball, Smith and Jones of ICONS noted Slusser’s legal action and demanded that, in order “to protect your women student athletes,” their teams refuse to play San Jose State. A few days later, Boise State University announced that it was forfeiting its game against the Spartans (after its athletic director had a Zoom meeting with Smith), generating more headlines. The University of Wyoming soon did the same. Then Utah State University and the University of Nevada, Reno, forfeited as well. Gaines awarded “medals of courage” and “BOYcott” T-shirts to some of the forfeiting schools’ players, while elected officials in each of the school’s respective states — including Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, who two years earlier, while vetoing a trans sports ban bill, argued that “rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few” — lined up to praise the boycotts.As the forfeits piled up and San Jose State’s season began to unravel, Melissa Batie-Smoose, the associate head coach, found herself in the awkward position of siding with her team’s — and her boss’s — harshest critics. She and Kress first coached together almost two decades earlier, and when Kress came to San Jose State, Batie-Smoose was his first hire. Over the years, they had helped each other navigate multiple ups and downs — hirings and firings, marriages and divorces. They almost always saw eye to eye. But now they were increasingly at odds.Melissa Batie-Smoose, then San Jose State’s associate head coach, in October. As a woman with a position of authority in the volleyball program, she had a special responsibility, she felt, to be an advocate for women.Credit...Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle,Batie-Smoose had been uncomfortable with Fleming’s presence on the team ever since she learned that Fleming was trans. Some of the discomfort seems to have been personal. “She’s a pain in the ass.’s a pain in the ass,” Batie-Smoose told me when we discussed Fleming. “Doesn’t do anything you ask. Terrible teammate.” (No one else I spoke to at San Jose State characterized Fleming’s conduct this way.) But Batie-Smoose cast her objections to Fleming in more high-minded terms as well. She believed that, as one of the only women in a position of authority in San Jose State’s volleyball program, she had a special responsibility. “We have a male trainer, we have a male strength coach, we have a male head coach,” she says. “There’s too many men coaches coaching females, so I’m very much a female advocate.” (A spokeswoman for San Jose State said in a statement that the two athletic department officials who supervised volleyball were women.) Batie-Smoose was racked with guilt about the high school players she helped recruit who came to San Jose State unaware that one of their teammates would be trans. Not telling recruits about Fleming, she says, felt like “lying.”Batie-Smoose says that she voiced these concerns to Kress and that, while he might not have had them at the same “level” that she did, he shared them. So she was disappointed when, in the summer of 2024, Kress essentially dismissed Slusser’s and Bryant’s fears that other teams would refuse to play San Jose State if Fleming remained on the Spartans’ roster. And she was even more disappointed when Kress reacted angrily to Slusser’s decision to join Gaines’s lawsuit — complaining to Batie-Smoose that Slusser was trying to ruin the team’s season. Batie-Smoose defended Slusser to Kress and beseeched him to remove Fleming from the team. “That’s fine if she wants to be a trans,” she says she told Kress, “but she has no business in women’s sports.” Kress wasn’t moved. “It always flipped back to protecting Blaire,” Batie-Smoose says of her conversations with Kress, which were growing more and more heated. “It would always go back to, ‘How do you think Blaire feels?’”Indeed, Slusser’s joining Gaines’s lawsuit seemed to bring Kress closer to Fleming. No longer a problem he inherited, she was now a player about whom he cared deeply. “They were always on the phone, and he was always checking in on her,” Randilyn Reeves, another San Jose State volleyball player, recalls. Fleming appreciated the support, alerting her coach when she received hateful or threatening messages (which was often) and venting her frustrations and fears to him. “He was so empathetic,” she told me. “He tried very hard to be there for me.”When Kress wasn’t worrying about Fleming, he was worrying that San Jose State’s entire season might be canceled. In emails to four of his fellow Mountain West coaches that I obtained through a public records request, Kress asked them not to forfeit their games against his team. “Everyone has played against her the last two years,” Kress wrote, of Fleming. “So I guess the election-year situation is what’s pushing this agenda currently. Not sure.”San Diego State University’s coach, Brent Hilliard, replied that his team would not forfeit its matches against San Jose State. “We have known about this situation for over two years now,” Hilliard wrote, “so not a whole lot has changed with us.” When San Jose State and San Diego State did play, one of Fleming’s spikes appeared to hit a San Diego State defender in the face — producing the viral video that many opponents of trans athletes, including Trump, denounced. But the San Diego State player, Keira Herron, told me she had no problems with the play or with Fleming. “It was fine, I was fine, the ball didn’t hurt,” she said. “Everyone gets hit in volleyball. It comes with the game, man.”But continuing to play was a mixed blessing for the Spartans, as the tensions inside the team and on the coaching staff only grew worse. According to Batie-Smoose, players started skipping practice, saying they needed mental-health breaks, so the team was almost constantly short-handed; the players who did show up sometimes got into yelling matches with one another, with practices devolving into what Kress described to one person as a “bitch fest.”Slusser says Kress essentially stopped speaking to her, passing his instructions through Batie-Smoose. But that arrangement eventually fell apart when Kress and Batie-Smoose stopped speaking to each other. Kress’s personal support for Fleming seemed to evolve into a broader embrace of all trans athletes. After one game, he read a prepared statement to reporters in which he described himself as “an advocate for Title IX” but also “an advocate for humanity, an advocate for social justice.” He believed, he continued, that “the two can exist at the same time.”Batie-Smoose, meanwhile, began working with ICONS and, in late October, filed a Title IX complaint against Kress and San Jose State, requesting an investigation into what she said was their overt favoritism toward Fleming at the expense of the other players. A few days later, Batie-Smoose was walking into San Jose State’s volleyball facility to prepare to coach a game against the University of New Mexico when she was met by administrators, who told her that she was suspended indefinitely and barred from campus, effective immediately. (Through a spokeswoman, San Jose State did not offer an explanation for Batie-Smoose’s suspension but said it expects all its employees to abide by “our standards, policies and applicable laws regarding student and employee privacy.”) The team was told of Batie-Smoose’s suspension 10 minutes before game time. Batie-Smoose’s place in the program was taken, numerically at least, by an armed policeman, who began traveling with the volleyball team for their protection.The season took a toll on all of San Jose State’s players and coaches, but Fleming told me it was almost unbearable for her. After Slusser joined Gaines’s lawsuit, Fleming found herself being frozen out by other team members as well. Eventually, one of the only teammates who remained her close friend — the player who would be her hitting partner at practice and sit with her on the team bus or at team meals — was Reeves, who had transferred into the program that year. “If I was in her shoes, I would need someone,” Reeves told me, “so I just wanted to be that person for her.” Fleming eventually moved out of the Villa into a studio apartment. She says she cried almost every night and considered quitting multiple times during the season. At one point, she told me, she “felt suicidal.” It was, she wrote, “the darkest time in my life.”Fleming in November at the final game of her college volleyball career. “Do I think I’m the last?” she says, referring to trans female athletes in women’s sports. “No.”wonder if Fleming somehow might have been spared all this misery. What if Reduxx had never outed her? What if Slusser had never joined Gaines’s suit? Or what if politicians had been willing to make difficult policy interventions that might have defused the situation before it erupted?It seemed for a time as if Joe Biden was prepared to do just that. During the 2020 campaign, he promised to put a “quick end” to Trump-era policies that rolled back transgender rights. And then in 2022, on the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, Biden’s Education Department proposed new rules that extended Title IX protections to transgender students — a return to the Obama-era interpretation.But according to a number of former Biden-administration officials, there remained a simmering debate inside the administration about whether those Title IX protections should extend to sports. On one side were Susan Rice, the director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, and Catherine Lhamon, the Education Department’s assistant secretary for civil rights; Lhamon had the same role during the Obama administration and was heavily involved in the original expansion of Title IX protections. Rice and Lhamon maintained that there was no legal difference between letting trans students use bathrooms that align with their gender identity and letting trans student athletes play on sports teams that align with their gender identity.On the other side were administration officials who believed that the competitive, zero-sum nature of sports made them different from bathrooms — that some transgender athletes would enjoy unfair physical advantages over women. Most important, one of the officials holding this view was Biden himself. “The president was particularly focused on the competition issue,” says one former Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to publicly discuss the matter.The two sides ultimately arrived at a compromise. Biden’s Education Department would propose a new rule that specifically addressed transgender student athletes and sports. On the one hand, the proposed rule would prohibit outright bans on transgender athletes; on the other hand, it would allow schools to “limit or deny” the participation of trans athletes if the schools could demonstrate that their inclusion would harm “educational objectives” like fair competition and player safety. This would result, Biden-administration officials hoped, in a nuanced system in which, at the lower rungs of school sports, where participation rather than competition was the focus, transgender student athletes would be able to play on teams that align with their gender identities. But at the upper echelons where scholarships and championships were at stake — as in Division I volleyball — transgender athletes might not be able to play if schools determined that their participation would risk unfair competition or injury.The Biden administration apparently didn’t want to delve any deeper into the transgender debate ahead of the 2022 midterms, so it delayed releasing the proposed rule until April 2023. Activists on both sides of the issue immediately savaged it — those on the right for not instituting an outright ban and those on the left for not mandating inclusion of all trans student athletes. The rule-making process drew more than 150,000 comments. But rather than aggressively defend the proposal, the Biden administration stayed largely silent. “It was just left to wither on the vine,” says Third Way’s Lanae Erickson. Last December, after the election and a month before Trump’s inauguration, it withdrew the proposed rule altogether.