For the love of all that is holy, take RDA out of the rankings please. Last I heard he is planning on going back to 170, there is no reason he should be taking up a valuable spot in the top 15.



Chandler needs to be dropped out of the top 7 for inactivity.



Moicano should at least move into the top 10 after his win.



Fiziev should be moved down due to inactivity as well.



I know these rankings are just marketing material for the UFC, but at least pretend you have some sort of reasonable system determining these.