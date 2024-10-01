News Renato Moicano stays at #11 LW, no improvement to ranking following win over BSD

Why don't they have him move to at least #10 taking Max's spot? He's not even active in that division.
 
Should take Gamrot or Dariush's spot. Fizzy has been out, Max is back at FW.
Probably move Benny below gamrot, Moicano at 7. Chandler can keep 6 out of pity.
 
Was Moicano higher ranked than BSD before the fight? That's the only reason i can think of why his ranking hasn't changed. Even then it's still retarded.

That's why no higher ranked fighters are willing to fight down the ranking.
 
He obviously destroyed him to fast and ruined the show!
You can not climb the ladder with that! Dana bless!
 
Um yeah... he beat a lower ranked fighter than himself so of his ranking didn't improve... that's how rankings work.

How is anyone confused by this?
 
Precisely why fighters squat on their rankings. Take a fight as an underdog against a lower ranked guy, and winning dominantly gets you...nothing.
 
For the love of all that is holy, take RDA out of the rankings please. Last I heard he is planning on going back to 170, there is no reason he should be taking up a valuable spot in the top 15.

Chandler needs to be dropped out of the top 7 for inactivity.

Moicano should at least move into the top 10 after his win.

Fiziev should be moved down due to inactivity as well.

I know these rankings are just marketing material for the UFC, but at least pretend you have some sort of reasonable system determining these.
 
The Siege said:
I know these rankings are just marketing material for the UFC, but at least pretend you have some sort of reasonable system determining these.
Click to expand...

Remember that time they strong-armed Leon to fight Khamzat by removing him from the rankings (Edwards was #3 at the time) then gave him his ranking back after he signed the contract, only to have Khamzat pull out? Real shady stuff, and Dana tries to tell us the UFC has nothing to do with it, blames it on the media members.
 
