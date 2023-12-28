BoxerMaurits
That might be true.RDR got wrecked pretty bad I can't see him changing much this time.
That might be true.
As of late RDR has been putting in the work with some very accomplished strikers though, such as former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight and now KSW-star Arek Wrzosek.
Let’s hope the training helped Reinier improve his standup game, because he’ll need it against Malykhin:
Likewise, it would be cool to see if Arek has improved his groundgame from training with de Ridder when Wrzosek takes on FNC heavyweight-champion Ivan Vitasović at KSW 90 on January 20:
I was already questioning the integrity of the behind closed doors weight cutting for this as soon as I read the OP. I’m sure he will magically pass and look like a HW in there. ONE has way too many suspicious fights where a fighter looks 1-2 weight classes larger.De Ridder will never be an even decent striker, he is clumsy af and doesnt have much pop in his punches.
His only path for the W is grappling but Malykhin and his size advantage are a very bad match up.
Im surprised Malykhin can make 205 under ONE's supposed weight cutting restrictions
Technically it’s a cut only to 205, but weight cutting obviously exists in ONE regardless of what nonsense they saySeriously though, why is this HW cutting down to 185 now, it does seem suspicious. The Riddler did look undersized at LHW, hopefully he catches the weight bully in a submission early and doesn't get his head beaten in badly again.
Nico Carrillo looks like a giant fighting Nong O or any other ThaiI was already questioning the integrity of the behind closed doors weight cutting for this as soon as I read the OP. I’m sure he will magically pass and look like a HW in there. ONE has way too many suspicious fights where a fighter looks 1-2 weight classes larger.
Technically it’s a cut only to 205, but weight cutting obviously exists in ONE regardless of what nonsense they say
Same reaction to Soldic signing. A year and half later we got only two bouts, no bouts anytime soon it seems and he still has like 5 or 6 bouts left so probably the next 5 years locked upYeah I was kinda livid that Ben Tynan chose to sign with ONE. They've got like 5 fucking HWs in total, it's such a waste of a chunk of your career.