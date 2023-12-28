Goatenstein said: RDR got wrecked pretty bad I can't see him changing much this time. Click to expand...

That might be true.As of late RDR has been putting in the work with some very accomplished strikers though, such as former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight and now KSW-star Arek Wrzosek.Let’s hope the training helped Reinier improve his standup game, because he’ll need it against Malykhin:Likewise, it would be cool to see if Arek has improved his groundgame from training with de Ridder when Wrzosek takes on FNC heavyweight-champion Ivan Vitasović at KSW 90 on January 20: