News Reinier de Ridder vs Anatoly Malykhin 2 for the Middleweight title is set for ONE 166, March 1

Who wins this rematch at 205lbs?

Goatenstein said:
RDR got wrecked pretty bad I can't see him changing much this time.
That might be true.
As of late RDR has been putting in the work with some very accomplished strikers though, such as former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight and now KSW-star Arek Wrzosek.
Let’s hope the training helped Reinier improve his standup game, because he’ll need it against Malykhin:



1703782540472.jpeg

1703782342146.jpeg

1703782665670.jpeg


Likewise, it would be cool to see if Arek has improved his groundgame from training with de Ridder when Wrzosek takes on FNC heavyweight-champion Ivan Vitasović at KSW 90 on January 20:

 
De Ridder will never be an even decent striker, he is clumsy af and doesnt have much pop in his punches.
His only path for the W is grappling but Malykhin and his size advantage are a very bad match up.
Im surprised Malykhin can make 205 under ONE's supposed weight cutting restrictions
 
pankrat said:
De Ridder will never be an even decent striker, he is clumsy af and doesnt have much pop in his punches.
His only path for the W is grappling but Malykhin and his size advantage are a very bad match up.
Im surprised Malykhin can make 205 under ONE's supposed weight cutting restrictions
I was already questioning the integrity of the behind closed doors weight cutting for this as soon as I read the OP. I’m sure he will magically pass and look like a HW in there. ONE has way too many suspicious fights where a fighter looks 1-2 weight classes larger.
 
TITS said:
Seriously though, why is this HW cutting down to 185 now, it does seem suspicious. The Riddler did look undersized at LHW, hopefully he catches the weight bully in a submission early and doesn't get his head beaten in badly again.
Technically it’s a cut only to 205, but weight cutting obviously exists in ONE regardless of what nonsense they say
 
AfroBanana said:
I was already questioning the integrity of the behind closed doors weight cutting for this as soon as I read the OP. I’m sure he will magically pass and look like a HW in there. ONE has way too many suspicious fights where a fighter looks 1-2 weight classes larger.
Nico Carrillo looks like a giant fighting Nong O or any other Thai

Haggerty is at least lanky so it’s believable but Carrillo is taller and more jacked
 
TorontoTO said:
Kinda a pointless matchup but when you have a collective 5 fighters between two weight classes, I guess this is what happens
Yeah I was kinda livid that Ben Tynan chose to sign with ONE. They've got like 5 fucking HWs in total, it's such a waste of a chunk of your career.
 
TorontoTO said:
Technically it’s a cut only to 205, but weight cutting obviously exists in ONE regardless of what nonsense they say
Yeah, I noticed they weighed in at 225 for the LHW fight. That's still another 20 lbs for him to cut. The whole weight and rehydration thing with ONE is just weird.
 
Malykhin is just too much for him, and I don't see the cut being the x-factor here. And New....
 
The_Renaissance said:
Yeah I was kinda livid that Ben Tynan chose to sign with ONE. They've got like 5 fucking HWs in total, it's such a waste of a chunk of your career.
Same reaction to Soldic signing. A year and half later we got only two bouts, no bouts anytime soon it seems and he still has like 5 or 6 bouts left so probably the next 5 years locked up
 
Reiner getting stomped into oblivion. Aside Francis that russian guy is the only global elite at HW, he got that stoic killer instinct. He looked like a deer in headlights the first fight. Big balls to go for the rematch. Toughest fight he could pick. I will watch.
 
