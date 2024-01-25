Recommend me some finished TV show/Netflix/Amazon series

I need some good TV show recommendations. I need something that's finished. I hate getting a cliffhanger and having to wait a year or so for the next season. So far I've watched Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Caul Saul, The walking Dead, Expanse

Something on the more serious side and not like and episodic show like Friends or something like that. It has to be a continuing story like Game of Thrones.
 
Don't know what service each is on but...

Sleeper Cell (there were only 2 seasons)
Six Feet Under
The Crown

Those would be my top recommendations.

First five seasons of 24 were good. About the same for Sons of Anarchy and Dexter. All of those went over a cliff around that point.

Also the first season of True Detective stands on its own and is worth a watch. Same with the first two seasons of Fargo.
 
Last edited:
I'm watching Fargo on Hulu and enjoying it. Each season is a self contained story so no cliff hangers and 5 seasons already in the bank.

If you haven't seen them:

Sopranos HBO Max
Stranger Things - Netflix

Anthology series, so each episode is stand alone but high quality:

Black Mirror - Netflix
Electric Dreams- Prime

Jericho I seem to remember being pretty good.

Last Of Us on HBO Max
 
jeff7b9 said:
Jericho I seem to remember being pretty good.
Jericho was a good idea and got off to a good start but they pulled the plug after something like one and a half or one and a quarter seasons I think and it's not an experience that provides much resolution.

Kind of reminds me, Jeremiah with Luke Perry was on around the same time and it wasn't bad and had a similar fate.
 
I saw parts of this and thought it was pretty good:

fx_americans_keyart_p_2012.jpg
 
Lots of good ones mentioned.

I'd second the shield and the wire.

I'd also recommend the last kingdom, House and Yellowstone.
 
Kingdom with Frank Grillo is pretty good. Up there with Warrior as maybe the only good MMA things ever made.
 
The Tourist
Bates Motel
Happy Valley
The Boys
Gen V
The Fall
The Stranger
 
Some pretty good recommendations so far . . .

I don't believe anyone has mentioned Banshee . . . Dark Winds, Reservation Dogs, Line of Duty, and MI-5 are also worth the watch.
 
Heroes
The Americans
Boardwalk Empire
Freaks and Geeks
My So-called Life
 
