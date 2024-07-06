Reason why WMMA doesnt have dedicated events

What is it ?
what is preventing dana and co. to have wmma dedicated ufc cards, so no man fights on such cards,and vice versa ?
 
It does. It's called Invicta.


In the UFC you mean?

Because that's dumb. They don't do events based only a few weight divisions. The logistics of booking only one or two divisions makes it impractical. There are three WMMA divisions in the UFC, and it's really more like two and a half.


There simply isn't the depth in any division to do this with any regularity and especially so in WMMA. There are a few great fighters, a bunch of good ones, a whole bunch of mediocre scrappers. Kinda like male divisions, but moreso.

The UFC could make an all WMMA card and it would be fine. I'd watch, and so would most MMA fans, if the card was good enough. They could also make an all Heavyweight card. I assure you the all WMMA card would be more entertaining on average, especially the prelims.
 
WMMA doesn't sell on its own, you have to force feed it like veggies to MMA fans who want nothing to do with it.


WMMA had some legs during the Ronda ultimate fighter days, but the product isn't very compelling 99% of the time. Once the Ultimate fighter era fighters like Rose retire, WMMA will really fall completely off the map.


It's actually criminal how badly MMA fans got screwed over by this WMMA thing.
 
didn't they do an all HW PPV once? or mostly HW event.
 
Because who would carry the shitty men's cards if not for the women? The women pull numbers. You think the organization is having women headline for some kind of social/moral reason? No. They like making money and they realized they can make money off of these women.

Your average wmma fighter with a half decent ass will attract far more eyes to an event than another event headlined by rozenstruik, for example.
 
Lets not get carried away...the idea of women fighting has only gotten more widespread in the last few years in the West.

It wasn't long ago that guys like the GOAT Fedor were declaring:

“Women shouldn’t compete in UFC/MMA because this sport is for men,” Emelianenko said through his interpreter. “There are a lot of sports where women look like women – like gymnastics, water sports, maybe some athletics."

www.mmanews.com

Video: Fedor Emelianenko: "Women Shouldn't Compete In MMA Because The Sport Is For Men"

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko was recently interviewed by “WHOA TV” and explained why he feels women have no place in the sport of mixed-martial
www.mmanews.com

Of course they can compete, but combat sports are a primarily male activity. Its how we are wired.

There also isn't the talent pool or depth for it at this point.

I do believe however that in a few years, it will indeed happen - a fully female UFC card will take place like they have had in Japan.
 
bingo. if you look at a lot of WMMA fighters they have ENORMOUS social media followings compared to the men. the men who have big social media followings are usually really good, really exciting, or funny. the WMMA fighters don't even need to be any of those things. they don't even have to be beautiful, if they just have a single "asset" that is somewhat poppin, these mofos are right there with their fork and spoon ready to eat that shit up all day.

case in point: Alexandra Albu. she fuckin sucks. she's 3-2 in MMA and got kicked from UFC years ago, however she has just as many followers on social media as Jared Cannonier, a dude who is 17-7 and fought for a world title.

skill, personality, or excitement can't compete with tits and ass unfortunately.
 
