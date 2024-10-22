What is the future of WMMA in the UFC? Do you watch the fights?

Leon Edwards
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 626
- Reaction score
- 1,161
WMMA peak was during the Rousey/Joana/Cyborg era and even during this era many fights outside of these were sloppy.
Now with no real WMMA stars WMMA is starting to feel really boring to many.
Do you watch these fights or skip them will the UFC separate WMMA from MMMA again?
Now with no real WMMA stars WMMA is starting to feel really boring to many.
Do you watch these fights or skip them will the UFC separate WMMA from MMMA again?