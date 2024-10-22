What is the future of WMMA in the UFC? Do you watch the fights?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
626
Reaction score
1,161
WMMA peak was during the Rousey/Joana/Cyborg era and even during this era many fights outside of these were sloppy.

Now with no real WMMA stars WMMA is starting to feel really boring to many.

Do you watch these fights or skip them will the UFC separate WMMA from MMMA again?
 
They won't separate shit. It's part of the UFC now whether people like it or not.
 
Nothing will change. People will keep complaining, claim that they make sandwiches during those fights and that the UFC is dying. UFC will continue to earn millions. If Nunes “unretires”, at least there’s a superfight in the future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,203
Messages
56,377,309
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top