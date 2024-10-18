Realistically how does Nganou beat Ferera? Does Ferera beat Jones/Aspinal?

Leon Edwards
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 623
- Reaction score
- 1,150
Ferera is a beast Nganou won't be able to walk him down. I see cetera going nganou.
Does ferera beat Jones?
Does ferera beat Jones?
Ferera is not Gane. Nganou os going to get knocked out.In the article on the front page of Sherdog Ngannou talks about submissions and new techniques. It seems like he is going with the path of least resistance and is going for the finish via GnP or submission.
I didn't say he was Gane but he doesn't have good TDD and the two times he lost were submission and GnP TKO.Ferera is not Gane. Nganou os going to get knocked out.
Google says Ricardo Almeida.supposedly ferreira has a black belt. anyone know where he got it?
supposedly ferreira has a black belt. anyone know where he got it?
Unless Francis has degraded significantly, I do not see him having much issue. Ferera is a big dude, but besides being taller, I don't see any issues standing.