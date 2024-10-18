Realistically how does Nganou beat Ferera? Does Ferera beat Jones/Aspinal?

In the article on the front page of Sherdog Ngannou talks about submissions and new techniques. It seems like he is going with the path of least resistance and is going for the finish via GnP or submission.

Ferreira doesn’t seem to have good TDD so I think he loses to Jones and Aspinall.
 
In the article on the front page of Sherdog Ngannou talks about submissions and new techniques. It seems like he is going with the path of least resistance and is going for the finish via GnP or submission.
Ferera is not Gane. Nganou os going to get knocked out.
 
Ngannou point fights him to a decision

Possibly KO's him with a roundhouse.
 
Ngannou has better boxing skills, he can win standing up too.
 
Unless Francis has degraded significantly, I do not see him having much issue. Ferera is a big dude, but besides being taller, I don't see any issues standing.
 
supposedly ferreira has a black belt. anyone know where he got it?
 
How?? The same way he beat everyone else, by KO. Does Ferreira beat Jones or Tommy? No, I dont see that.
 
Unless Francis has degraded significantly, I do not see him having much issue. Ferera is a big dude, but besides being taller, I don't see any issues standing.
Ferreira is fast and has a reach advantage. He is basically a less fancy but more powerful version of Gane. Doesn't move like Gane does but is still more mobile and skilled than most heavyweight. Because he is not fancy people underestimate him, but he is not someone Ngannou can just bum rush.
 
