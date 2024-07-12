Rate these 2025 Title Fights (Jones-Aspinall, Pereira-Ankalaev, Leon-Shavkat, etc.)

Jones vs Aspinall (Heavyweight Title)
Pereira vs Ankalaev (Light Heavyweight Title)
Adesanya vs Chimaev (Middleweight Title)
Edwards vs Rakhmonov (Welterweight Title)
Gane vs Almeida (Main Card Opener)


- How good are these matchups in terms of pure fight skill or clash of styles?
- How would they go, round by round?
 
Aspinall big brothers Jones for the win in the first via GNP
I really respect Ankalaev but despite his grappling abilities, the guy elects to standup 99% of the time. He has really good standup and very good counter punching ability which could help him, but I couldnt honestly pick him against Poatan. Standing with him seems suicidal at this point.
Shavkat the Mighty takes Edwards out, he aint gonna let him off the hook like Nate Diaz
Hard to have confidence in Gane or Almeida really. Both of them seem to have focus issues. I'm gonna go with Gane but not terribly confident in my pick.


Anyway of course this would be as good as card as any if they put them all in one main but never would have all these title fights at the same time.
 
Jones vs. Aspinall or Poatan would be the match of the decade.
 
