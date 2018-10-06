Update: October 4, 2018



Dragonlord’s Review of VENOM

Bottom Line: Squanders its potential by cutting the film from R rating to PG-13, Venom offers enough entertainment for fans of the titular character and provides some guilty laughs at Tom Hardy’s bizarro Nic Cage impersonation.

Spoiler: SPOILER THOUGHTS AND MUSINGS Venom suddenly having a change of heart and saving the world felt rushed. They should have given him a few scenes where his reasoning is justified. As of now it felt like he just suddenly out of the blue, "Hey, I like this world, and I will fight my brethren symbiote to the death to protect this Earth.



Lol at Venom enumerating his weaknesses to Eddie's girlfriend. Reminds me of how stupid Superman was in Man of Steel when he revealed to General Zod how to acclimate to Earth's surroundings.

(No Spoilers)Critics have been bashing Sony’s, oftentimes comparing it to other classic disaster superhero movies likeand 2015’s. The truth (my truth anyways) isis not great but it’s not totally terrible either.The one major factor that cripples the movie is the studio decided to make it PG-13 instead of rated R to make it compatible if/when they decide to crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Imagine if these exquisitely violent movies like, Jason Statham’sorwere PG-13, which is howfalls just short of being good.The movie takes a while to get going and felt a long time to set-up. The script’s solution to liven things up by intercutting the first 30 minutes with scenes of the Riot symbiote trying to get from Malaysia to the United States… for six months. Lame. The first act, which feels like a throwback to the mediocre superhero movies pre-MCU, is the weakest part filled with characters you don’t really care or connect with as you follow their uninteresting plights.Once Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) connects with the Venom symbiote, things get more fun and weirder. Hardy spazzing out, sitting inside an aquarium and eating a lobster alive felt like he was channeling his inner Nic Cage (whether it’s a good thing or bad thing depends on the viewer). Eddie’s amusing interaction with the symbiote, which is voiced also by Hardy, is one of the highlights of the film, sort of like a Jekyll & Hyde relationship but the two characters able to converse with each other. If there would be a Hulk solo movie in the future, this type of interface between Bruce Banner and Hulk would be a valuable and entertaining tool.If you’re a fan of the Venom character and have been agonizing howbotched it with Topher Grace and the Venom design, this version nails it. Standing approximately 9 feet tall,gets most of the things right from the character design, to his personality, to his powers. The one glaring thing that is missing from the design though is the spider emblem on its torso. Without it, there’s just an empty space there that makes the “costume” incomplete. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a Spider-Man emblem, just something to occupy the space.Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock is not a perfect fit. There’s just an unmistakable gruffness and tough guy aura that surrounds the actor that it’s hard to buy into his loser character. Plus his pre-Venom Eddie Brock is boring. Speaking of dullards, perennial Oscar nominated actress Michelle Williams slums it up playing Eddie’s girlfriend and phones it in with a bland performance. Can’t really blame her since the script doesn’t give her much to do… until the finale when she decides to become Jane Foster and tries to save the day. Riz Ahmed as the villain Carlton Drake was nothing extraordinary but I enjoyed the actor’s atypical turn as a bad guy nonetheless.The action was nice, whether it be Eddie sprouting extra appendages to protect himself or seeing Venom unleashed. The PG-13 rating hobbles the action as it restrains the movie from transcending to the next level, plus the safe editing makes it hard to discern if Venom bit a man’s head off or not. Some of the CGI effects were iffy. The CGI action-packed finale was a bit blurry and tough to follow. The humor works for the most part but again the PG-13 rating shackles the movie from being truly edgy and hilarious.has several memorable moments like Hardy’s fidgety bonkers performance, Eddie and Venom’s funny interactions and seeing Venom in action. There are also some bizarre but good moments like the kissing scene near the end. Sony’s first foray into their Spider-Man shared universe withis off to a rocky start but it is salvageable and it’s a decent enough foundation to build on.There are two after-credits scenes. The mid-credits scene introduces a character sporting a hilariously bad wig that makes him look like Sideshow Bob. Everything about this scene, from the set-up to the dialogue, is so cheesy. After the mid-credits scene, be prepared for what felt like the longest ending credits roll in history as you wait for the second stinger.6.5/10 (could be a 7/10 upon 2nd viewing)