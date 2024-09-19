Rank these figthers stats.(Max, Volk, Topuria, Poirier and Gaethje)

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
With Topuria vs Holloway coming up, I was thinking about some comparisons.
Let me know how you rank Power, Speed, Technique, and fight IQ of these 5 fighters.
Since the comparison is only between these 5, I ask that you give a 10 to the one you consider the best in that area. If there isn't a clear best, give the two best a 9.
Volk.
Speed : 7
Power : 6
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 10
Justin Gaethje.
Speed : 6
Power : 10
Technique : 6
Figth IQ : 6
Max Holloway.
Speed: 10
Power : 6
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 7
Ilia Topuria.
Speed : 8
Power : 8
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 7
Dustin Poirier.
Speed : 8
Power : 7
Technique : 9
Figth IQ: 7
Rate the way you want.
Remember that's just some stats, and the figth itself is far more complicated, but I think that give us some idea to how some figths could go up.
