Rank these figthers stats.(Max, Volk, Topuria, Poirier and Gaethje)

With Topuria vs Holloway coming up, I was thinking about some comparisons.

Let me know how you rank Power, Speed, Technique, and fight IQ of these 5 fighters.
Since the comparison is only between these 5, I ask that you give a 10 to the one you consider the best in that area. If there isn't a clear best, give the two best a 9.

Volk.
Speed : 7
Power : 6
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 10

Justin Gaethje.

Speed : 6
Power : 10
Technique : 6
Figth IQ : 6

Max Holloway.

Speed: 10
Power : 6
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 7

Ilia Topuria.

Speed : 8
Power : 8
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 7

Dustin Poirier.

Speed : 8
Power : 7
Technique : 9
Figth IQ: 7

Rate the way you want.
Remember that's just some stats, and the figth itself is far more complicated, but I think that give us some idea to how some figths could go up.
 
Volk is just athletic and had a chin on him. I wouldn't rank his fight iq a 10. Ilia was setting him up for a clean shot when they fought.
 
Volk.
Speed : 8
Power : 5
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 10

Justin Gaethje.

Speed : 6
Power : 10
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 7

Max Holloway.

Speed: 10
Power : 6
Technique : 8
Figth IQ : 8

Ilia Topuria.

Speed : 9
Power : 8
Technique : 7
Figth IQ : 8

Dustin Poirier.

Speed : 8
Power : 7
Technique : 8
Figth IQ: 8
 
You have only a 1 point different between Poirier and Max in power? That doesn't work. Poirier should be an 8, scale Max down to 5.
 
Love Max, but why would his speed be a 10? He's not slow, but he's never been portrayed as a speedy fighter like Aldo or Yair. Speed of 6.5 or 7 sounds more reasonable. Dustin having 9 technique is bizarre. How are you basing technique? Or you basing it on the quantity/diversity of the fighter or the aesthetics? In either category Dustin wouldn't be as high as a 9.
 
arcadeperfect said:
Love Max, but why would his speed be a 10? He's not slow, but he's never been portrayed as a speedy fighter like Aldo or Yair. Speed of 6.5 or 7 sounds more reasonable. Dustin having 9 technique is bizarre. How are you basing technique? Or you basing it on the quantity/diversity of the fighter or the aesthetics? In either category Dustin wouldn't be as high as a 9.
Since the sample is only these 5 fighters, I established that the best in each area should be rated as 10.

I think most people didn't read the rating conditions, but that's okay.
Or do you think any of these 5 is faster than Max?

I'm giving a 9 whenever there isn't a clear best among the 5, and tying the 2 that I think are the best. In this case, I rated Poirier's and Volk's technique as 9.
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
Since the sample is only these 5 fighters, I established that the best in each area should be rated as 10.

I think most people didn't read the rating conditions, but that's okay.
Or do you think any of these 5 is faster than Max?

I'm giving a 9 whenever there isn't a clear best among the 5, and tying the 2 that I think are the best. In this case, I rated Poirier's and Volk's technique as 9.
My mistake, if it's relative to each other then that makes more sense. Volk being only a 7 in speed is low. Volk never looked drastically slower than Max, infact he's probably the faster of the 2. Volk's technique is better than Poirier's, he gets hit far less and looks much cleaner.
 
You guys got Topuria's technique way too low.
He overthrows punches to get knockouts, ok I get it.
Does this still way more technical than Gaethje.
Other then that he is top notch all around
 
Volk.
Speed : 8
Power : 7
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 10

Gaethje.
Speed : 7
Power : 9
Technique : 6
Figth IQ : 6

Holloway.
Speed: 7
Power : 6
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 8

Topuria.
Speed : 7
Power : 8
Technique : 9
Figth IQ : 8

Poirier.
Speed : 7
Power : 8
Technique : 8
Figth IQ: 8
 
