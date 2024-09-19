Rank these figthers stats.(Max, Volk, Topuria, Poirier and Gaethje)

With Topuria vs Holloway coming up, I was thinking about some comparisons.



Let me know how you rank Power, Speed, Technique, and fight IQ of these 5 fighters.

Since the comparison is only between these 5, I ask that you give a 10 to the one you consider the best in that area . If there isn't a clear best, give the two best a 9.



Volk.

Speed : 7

Power : 6

Technique : 9

Figth IQ : 10



Justin Gaethje.



Speed : 6

Power : 10

Technique : 6

Figth IQ : 6



Max Holloway.



Speed: 10

Power : 6

Technique : 7

Figth IQ : 7



Ilia Topuria.



Speed : 8

Power : 8

Technique : 7

Figth IQ : 7



Dustin Poirier.



Speed : 8

Power : 7

Technique : 9

Figth IQ: 7



Rate the way you want.

Remember that's just some stats, and the figth itself is far more complicated, but I think that give us some idea to how some figths could go up.