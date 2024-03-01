Rampage made $7 million from PPV when he fought Liddell

(Timestamped)


Cliffs:

When Rampage signed with WFA he got a big cut of PPV (only because WFA didn't do PPVs in the first place), so when the UFC bought Rampage's contract they had to honor the cut of PPV promised to him by WFA, which netted him $7 million from the Liddell fight (not including show/win/bonus/sponsor).

The WFA contract is also why Rampage's next fight against Henderson was on Spike TV, because the UFC didn't want to have to give Rampage that kind of cut from PPV revenue.

The average PPV price for UFC back in 2007 was $41, so if the buyrate for the Liddell fight is accurate, that means Rampage was entitled roughly 25% of the PPV revenue against Liddell (which only left 19% for the UFC and Liddell, because the cable company had a 56% cut back then).

en.wikipedia.org

UFC 71 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

bloodyelbow.com

What investors are being told about UFC revenues

While there always seems to be a great deal of questions regarding the finances of the Ultimate Fighting Championship there also seems to be little in the way
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
Rampage vs. Chuck weigh-in was on ESPNNEWS and that was big time. Rampage vs Henderson is probably THE most underrated UFC title fight ever, outside the first Couture vs. Rizzo, as I never see that fight brought up in great fights. When did Rampage lose that cut?
 
Last edited:
I believe it. Getting a customized monster truck with your image plastered on it ain't cheap

502495.jpg
 
I like Quinton but he was always bitter about pay. It didn't matter where he went. He was angry about it in Pride, UFC and Bellator.
 
It says he made 450k and back then I'm not sure how they split the PPV buys with the main eventers
 
