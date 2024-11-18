I hope that's a bad summary, because I didn't think Rampage had that much CTE.Rampage talking about Jon making a name off him
I hope that's a bad summary, because I didn't think Rampage had that much CTE.
The interim champ who ran through half the division shouldn't need to "entice him" his resume has shown he is head and shoulders above the entire rest of the division. It's extremely and painfully clear cut. Not sure how this is not obvious.Yeah i understand what they are saying but Rampage, Machida, Shad, etc were all CHALLENGING Jon for Jon's title. Jon was the champ. It's not like they were the champ and they were giving non champ Jon Jones a shot.
In this situation Jon isn't challenging Tom for Tom's title. Tom is the challenger trying to entice Jon into fighting him.
The only UFC champs that gave no name guys consistently a chance were GSP, Aldo, Silva, Jones, and MM off the top of my head.
"If Jones Jones is your MMA GOAT, you have no morals, no respect for the sport or honour. He admitted he liked to eye poke other fighters".
Pretty accurate statement imoI hope that's a bad summary, because I didn't think Rampage had that much CTE.
That was a short notice fight remember. Rashad Evans got injured. I'm not a mind reader but if I had to guess Shogun wasn't thinking about giving Jon Jones a shot when he agreed to fight him. More likely Shogun thought he would blow threw this unknown guy and it would be an easy payday and his first title defense. The UFC also heavily interested in saving the card so if Shogun was doing anyone a favor for accepting the right the favor was for the UFC.The interim champ who ran through half the division shouldn't need to "entice him" his resume has shown he is head and shoulders above the entire rest of the division. It's extremely and painfully clear cut. Not sure how this is not obvious.
Also, Jon got the belt because Shogun agreed to fight him. Imagine if Shogun said "Naw, I'll just wait until Rashad returns. Don't care how great Jon looks, he's too young and dangerous"
Calling someone young and dangerous and then avoiding them is not what champions do. This is simple here.
No doubt, but in terms of making Jones a star, the Rampage fight is far behind the Shogun and Machida fights, and in terms of increasing his reputation on the way up it's not even on his way up. If Jones had never fought Rampage, no one but Rampage would notice the difference.Pretty accurate statement imo
Rampage was popular and their fight did pretty well in ppv buys
No doubt, but in terms of making Jones a star, the Rampage fight is far behind the Shogun and Machida fights, and in terms of increasing his reputation on the way up it's not even on his way up. If Jones had never fought Rampage, no one but Rampage would notice the difference.