Media Rampage, Luke & A.J. McKee talk about Jon vs Tom match up

Luke talking about Jon not liking his chances against Tom and Rampage talking about Jon making a name off him, after listening to a DC clip.

It's time stamped.

 
Yeah i understand what they are saying but Rampage, Machida, Shad, etc were all CHALLENGING Jon for Jon's title. Jon was the champ. It's not like they were the champ and they were giving non champ Jon Jones a shot.
In this situation Jon isn't challenging Tom for Tom's title. Tom is the challenger trying to entice Jon into fighting him.
The only UFC champs that gave no name guys consistently a chance were GSP, Aldo, Silva, Jones, and MM off the top of my head.
 
"If Jones Jones is your MMA GOAT, you have no morals, no respect for the sport or honour. He admitted he liked to eye poke other fighters".

 
Yeah i understand what they are saying but Rampage, Machida, Shad, etc were all CHALLENGING Jon for Jon's title. Jon was the champ. It's not like they were the champ and they were giving non champ Jon Jones a shot.
In this situation Jon isn't challenging Tom for Tom's title. Tom is the challenger trying to entice Jon into fighting him.
The only UFC champs that gave no name guys consistently a chance were GSP, Aldo, Silva, Jones, and MM off the top of my head.
The interim champ who ran through half the division shouldn't need to "entice him" his resume has shown he is head and shoulders above the entire rest of the division. It's extremely and painfully clear cut. Not sure how this is not obvious.

Also, Jon got the belt because Shogun agreed to fight him. Imagine if Shogun said "Naw, I'll just wait until Rashad returns. Don't care how great Jon looks, he's too young and dangerous"

Calling someone young and dangerous and then avoiding them is not what champions do. This is simple here.
 
I truly hope we're not in for a whole year of "negotiations". Neither Tom or Jon took any damage in their last fights.

One would think the best chance to whoop Aspinall is right now before he gets even better. Jon has experience on his side.

Like when Mayweather decided to fight Canelo before he got too old.
 
"If Jones Jones is your MMA GOAT, you have no morals, no respect for the sport or honour. He admitted he liked to eye poke other fighters".

I was expecting that quote to be in the vid. Where is the quote from?
 
The interim champ who ran through half the division shouldn't need to "entice him" his resume has shown he is head and shoulders above the entire rest of the division. It's extremely and painfully clear cut. Not sure how this is not obvious.

Also, Jon got the belt because Shogun agreed to fight him. Imagine if Shogun said "Naw, I'll just wait until Rashad returns. Don't care how great Jon looks, he's too young and dangerous"

Calling someone young and dangerous and then avoiding them is not what champions do. This is simple here.
That was a short notice fight remember. Rashad Evans got injured. I'm not a mind reader but if I had to guess Shogun wasn't thinking about giving Jon Jones a shot when he agreed to fight him. More likely Shogun thought he would blow threw this unknown guy and it would be an easy payday and his first title defense. The UFC also heavily interested in saving the card so if Shogun was doing anyone a favor for accepting the right the favor was for the UFC.

Anyway if the UFC was a legitimate, competitive sports league than absolutely Jon should fight Tom. But it's not. It's a sports entertainment business. Look at the fuckery that surrounds Potan. He's brought into the UFC and fast tracked and pushed just to fight Izzy because Izzy cleaned out the division. Then after losing the belt he undeservingly gets a TS at LHW. And then after winning the belt the UFC continues the fuckery protecting him from Ank. Scheduling Roundtree and telling Ank he needs to have an entertaining fight into order to fight Alex. Let's ignore that Ank is the best fighter at 205. I say all that to say the UFC is a fucking joke of a sports league. Why the fuck did the UFC even make an IC HW when they already scheduled the Jon vs Stipe for the undisputed title? Because pav vs Tom took place in England and the UFC made it a IC fight just as a cash grab. Had that fight taken place anywhere except the England it wouldn't have been for the title. So fuckery was behind tom even getting a title fight in the first place.....

So let's forget all this "he deserves" and "he earned it" nonsense because that's not how the UFC moves. They are about making money and putting on ENTERTAINMENT. And by far the biggest fight the UFC could make is Alex vs Jon. That's a fight I want to see. That's not saying I wouldn't watch Jon fight Tom but if I had to pick I want to see if Alex can touch Jon's chin.
 
Pretty accurate statement imo

Rampage was popular and their fight did pretty well in ppv buys
No doubt, but in terms of making Jones a star, the Rampage fight is far behind the Shogun and Machida fights, and in terms of increasing his reputation on the way up it's not even on his way up. If Jones had never fought Rampage, no one but Rampage would notice the difference.
 
No doubt, but in terms of making Jones a star, the Rampage fight is far behind the Shogun and Machida fights, and in terms of increasing his reputation on the way up it's not even on his way up. If Jones had never fought Rampage, no one but Rampage would notice the difference.
Bruh, he didn't say he was the biggest name on his resume, nor does it mean that. You're just trying to be dismissive for the hell of it and disrespecting Rampage in the process.
 
