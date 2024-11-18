tritestill said: The interim champ who ran through half the division shouldn't need to "entice him" his resume has shown he is head and shoulders above the entire rest of the division. It's extremely and painfully clear cut. Not sure how this is not obvious.



Also, Jon got the belt because Shogun agreed to fight him. Imagine if Shogun said "Naw, I'll just wait until Rashad returns. Don't care how great Jon looks, he's too young and dangerous"



Calling someone young and dangerous and then avoiding them is not what champions do. This is simple here. Click to expand...

That was a short notice fight remember. Rashad Evans got injured. I'm not a mind reader but if I had to guess Shogun wasn't thinking about giving Jon Jones a shot when he agreed to fight him. More likely Shogun thought he would blow threw this unknown guy and it would be an easy payday and his first title defense. The UFC also heavily interested in saving the card so if Shogun was doing anyone a favor for accepting the right the favor was for the UFC.Anyway if the UFC was a legitimate, competitive sports league than absolutely Jon should fight Tom. But it's not. It's a sports entertainment business. Look at the fuckery that surrounds Potan. He's brought into the UFC and fast tracked and pushed just to fight Izzy because Izzy cleaned out the division. Then after losing the belt he undeservingly gets a TS at LHW. And then after winning the belt the UFC continues the fuckery protecting him from Ank. Scheduling Roundtree and telling Ank he needs to have an entertaining fight into order to fight Alex. Let's ignore that Ank is the best fighter at 205. I say all that to say the UFC is a fucking joke of a sports league. Why the fuck did the UFC even make an IC HW when they already scheduled the Jon vs Stipe for the undisputed title? Because pav vs Tom took place in England and the UFC made it a IC fight just as a cash grab. Had that fight taken place anywhere except the England it wouldn't have been for the title. So fuckery was behind tom even getting a title fight in the first place.....So let's forget all this "he deserves" and "he earned it" nonsense because that's not how the UFC moves. They are about making money and putting on ENTERTAINMENT. And by far the biggest fight the UFC could make is Alex vs Jon. That's a fight I want to see. That's not saying I wouldn't watch Jon fight Tom but if I had to pick I want to see if Alex can touch Jon's chin.