More Details

First Attack



Third Murder and Van Attack

Arrest and Investigation

The articles I have seen are really confusingly written so here is my summary:A 31 year old black man, dressed all in black, stabbed dead two 19 year old students, one male and female, at 4am in Nottingham today (Tuesday 13th). He then moved to another part of the city and stabbed a man in his 50s dead and stole his van. At 5:30am he then deliberately ran over three people, seriously injuring them. He was arrested.The suspect is a foreign national suspected to have a history of mental health problems. It is understood the dreadlocked suspect from West Africa has legal permission to stay in Britain and had been settled here for several years. He does not have a criminal record and is not thought to have been on the radar of MI5 or counter-terror police.It took a bit of time to compile the following because different articles either omitted details or jumped back and forth in time.They were two friends on a night out, celebrating the end of their exams.On Tuesday at 4am, the students, both 19, and both from the University of Nottingham, were attacked in the street, slashed and stabbed by a knifeman dressed all in black.The male victim was later named as Barnaby Webber, the female named locally as Grace Kumar.Barnaby WebberGrace KumarWebber was a talented cricketer who played for Bishops Hull, in Somerset, and Nottingham University. Kumar was a talented hockey player who played for Southgate in London and the England team for her age group.The two students had been out for the night at the end of the summer term, according to friends, at the local club Pryzm, a 30-minute walk from where they would be set upon in Ilkeston Road, one of the busy roads out of the city and close to the university’s campus.PryzmA witness told on Tuesday of his alarm as he watched the stabbings from his bedroom window. “Being a hot night, I had the window open and I just heard some awful, blood-curdling screams,” said the resident, who wished to remain anonymous...“I looked out of the window and saw a black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people. It was a girl, and a man or boy she was with – they looked quite young.“She was screaming ‘Help!’ I just wish I’d shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.“I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.“The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her.”What happened next remains unclear.For the next hour and a half as police launched a frantic manhunt, the suspect continued his rampage, driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van through the city in pursuit of more victims.Vauxhall VivaroTwo miles from the first attack another person was killed. Neighbours heard a loud noise as if a bomb had gone off while passersby found a man in his 50s in the street dying from what they said appeared to be multiple stab wounds.His van had been stolen by the assailant.Shortly afterwards three people were mown down in Nottingham city centre, their “only crime”, said the council’s leader, “was to be waiting at a bus stop early in the morning”.It is thought that shortly after the murder in Magdala Road, the van was driven to the city centre.In and around Milton Street, little more than a five-minute drive from Magdala Road, the van was spotted by a police car. The driver, having seen the police car in his mirror, then accelerated into passersby waiting at a bus stop. [The three people were taken to hospital.]Armed police surrounded the van – people thought they even heard gunshots as the man was dragged from the vehicle and handcuffed.Police said the investigation was in its early stages and they needed to work out the motive behind the attacks.They said they were keeping an "open mind" and working alongside counter-terrorism police, as would normally be the case for an incident like this.One man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.No other arrests have been made and the police said they were not looking for anyone else.Police searched a number of addresses across the city throughout the day.Around lunchtime, armed officers raided a property in Ilkeston Road, the street where two people were earlier found dead.Vigil at St. Peter's Church, Nottingham