Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.

Six people were fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect, who was shot dead by a senior police officer, at around 4pm local time (7am BST).Four females and one male died at the scene, while a fifth woman died from her injuries at hospital, police say.Eight people are being treated for their injuries at hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who was last reported to be in surgery.Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man, but are waiting for formal identification and say it's 'too early to speculate' about his motivations.Police say the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3:10pm local time and then left 'very shortly after', before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall.Attacker on left, policewoman who shot him on rightA senior female officer nearby to the scene was the first to respond, and saw the suspect 'lunge' at her before she shot him dead, police say.