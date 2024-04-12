Crime Six Dead and at least Eleven, including a nine-month-old baby, Injured after Mass Stabbing in Sydney Shopping Centre. Suspect shot dead by police.

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,847
Reaction score
15,778
www.hindustantimes.com

Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far

Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

gettyimages-2147763119.jpg


Six people were fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect, who was shot dead by a senior police officer, at around 4pm local time (7am BST).

Four females and one male died at the scene, while a fifth woman died from her injuries at hospital, police say.

Eight people are being treated for their injuries at hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who was last reported to be in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man, but are waiting for formal identification and say it's 'too early to speculate' about his motivations.

Police say the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3:10pm local time and then left 'very shortly after', before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall.

sydney_stabbing_1713000816025_1713000825017.jpg

Attacker on left, policewoman who shot him on right

A senior female officer nearby to the scene was the first to respond, and saw the suspect 'lunge' at her before she shot him dead, police say.

Edit: Update
Update Two
Update Three
Update Four
 
Last edited:
The attacker in Sydney hasn't been formally identified, but the police have stated they have a preliminary identification, the individual is known to them, and they don't believe there's any further threat or ideological motive.
 
Rholk said:
Think you're forgetting about Russia last month.
And that's kind of the point, the countries are random.
The religion of the perpetrators, not so much

I unfortunately don't doubt that eventually Denmark will also the victim of a terror attack, no.

and lol @ "Scour the internet to find an example".
Yeah, you really have to do a lengthy investigation to find one, huh.
Click to expand...

You keep trying to fabricate a pattern out of thin air to fit your own bias. Pick ANY nationality/ethnicity/demographic group and somewhere in the world, a member of that group killed or assaulted someone in the last couple of months. You only pointing out the examples you need to push your narrative.

If it turns out this guy wasn't a radical Muslim, you'll just conveniently forget you ever typed in this thread.

This guy doesn't even look Muslim:
e50243fedf9826ee761c49fd82875b5f0589a64d



So maybe some dubs for posters derailing threads with unrelated bullshit if it turns out he's just some Sydney crackhead?
Mods?
 
Ruprecht said:
The attacker in Sydney hasn't been formally identified, but the police have stated they have a preliminary identification, the individual is known to them, and they don't believe there's any further threat or ideological motive.
Click to expand...

If this guy ends up being some sydney crackhead, I think dubs for derailing are in order
 
Helden said:
If this guy ends up being some sydney crackhead, I think dubs for derailing are in order
Click to expand...
Helden said:
You keep trying to fabricate a pattern out of thin air to fit your own bias. Pick ANY nationality/ethnicity/demographic group and somewhere in the world, a member of that group killed or assaulted someone in the last couple of months. You only pointing out the examples you need to push your narrative.

If it turns out this guy wasn't a radical Muslim, you'll just conveniently forget you ever typed in this thread.

This guy doesn't even look Muslim:
e50243fedf9826ee761c49fd82875b5f0589a64d



So maybe some dubs for posters derailing threads with unrelated bullshit if it turns out he's just some Sydney crackhead?
Mods?
Click to expand...
Begging for the dubs, what kind of pathetic move is that.
<LikeReally5>

Based on what we know right now, i'm kind of liking my odds btw, but fair enough, it isn't at 100% right now.

I like the idea how you're sitting at home with your fingers crossed, hoping this wasn't done in the name of islam for a change,
like that would prove that there are no issues with (extremist) muslim/Islamic culture
 
Rholk said:
Begging for the dubs, what kind of pathetic move is that.
<LikeReally5>

Based on what we know right now, i'm kind of liking my odds btw, but fair enough, it isn't at 100% right now.

I like the idea how you're sitting at home with your fingers crossed, hoping this wasn't done in the name of islam for a change,
like that would prove that there are no issues with (extremist) muslim/Islamic culture
Click to expand...

You liking your odds huh? We'll see.
I like the idea how you're sitting at home with your fingers crossed, hoping this was done in the name of islam so you can continue your uninformed circle jerk with the 4chan retards.

And yeah, mods need to curb your shitty dishonest derailing tactics.
 
Helden said:
You liking your odds huh? We'll see.
I like the idea how you're sitting at home with your fingers crossed, hoping this was done in the name of islam so you can continue your uninformed circle jerk with the 4chan retards.

And yeah, mods need to curb your shitty dishonest derailing tactics.
Click to expand...
Where the hell does 4chan come into play here?
But please do inform me on what i need to know, so my perspective might improve.
 
Rholk said:
Where the hell does 4chan come into play here?
But please do inform me on what i need to know, so my perspective might improve.
Click to expand...


The Bulgarian alt-right dork who derailed this thread is a 4chan weirdo... but this isn't the point.

You jumped to conclusion immediately based on nothing but personal bias
 
www.hindustantimes.com

Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far

Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

gettyimages-2147763119.jpg


Six people were fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect, who was shot dead by a senior police officer, at around 4pm local time (7am BST).

Four females and one male died at the scene, while a fifth woman died from her injuries at hospital, police say.

Eight people are being treated for their injuries at hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who was last reported to be in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man, but are waiting for formal identification and say it's 'too early to speculate' about his motivations.

Police say the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3:10pm local time and then left 'very shortly after', before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall.

sydney_stabbing_1713000816025_1713000825017.jpg

Attacker on left, policewoman who shot him on right

A senior female officer nearby to the scene was the first to respond, and saw the suspect 'lunge' at her before she shot him dead, police say.
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
Fair play to the fella who took the cunt on with the bollard thing. A 9 month old baby is in surgery! Shame the attacker died so quickly. R.I.P the victims

“Suspect known to the police” they are saying
Click to expand...

In addition to the guy with the bollard, there was another bloke with his family that turned to confront him as well, and he went off in another direction (presumably to stab women and the infant).
 
650lb Sumo said:
www.hindustantimes.com

Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far

Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

gettyimages-2147763119.jpg


Six people were fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect, who was shot dead by a senior police officer, at around 4pm local time (7am BST).

Four females and one male died at the scene, while a fifth woman died from her injuries at hospital, police say.

Eight people are being treated for their injuries at hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who was last reported to be in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man, but are waiting for formal identification and say it's 'too early to speculate' about his motivations.

Police say the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3:10pm local time and then left 'very shortly after', before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall.

sydney_stabbing_1713000816025_1713000825017.jpg

Attacker on left, policewoman who shot him on right

A senior female officer nearby to the scene was the first to respond, and saw the suspect 'lunge' at her before she shot him dead, police say.
Click to expand...
Looks like a full kit wanker. Sad piece of shit.
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
Fair play to the fella who took the cunt on with the bollard thing. A 9 month old baby is in surgery! Shame the attacker died so quickly. R.I.P the victims

“Suspect known to the police” they are saying
Click to expand...

We all know who this is and their motives are not "unclear" as the police state. If he was known to the police it was for a reason - he was on a watch list and we all know why. Yet again, this is going to be a coward of a certain religious persuasion who can only kill the unexpecting and vulnerable.
 
The_Renaissance said:
We all know who this is and their motives are not "unclear" as the police state. If he was known to the police it was for a reason - he was on a watch list and we all know why. Yet again, this is going to be a coward of a certain religious persuasion who can only kill the unexpecting and vulnerable.
Click to expand...

They've specifically said they don't think there's an ideological motive based on their preliminary identification, although they won't rule anything out until they have a formal identification and a complete picture of his recent movements and associations.
That was at their press conference about an hour ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Crime Two adults and three children hospitalised after Stabbing in Dublin
28 29 30
Replies
586
Views
26K
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo
Crime Mentally ill Malian stabs 3 in Paris railway frenzy; Afghan sex offender/asylum seeker burns 12 with alkali and powerslams 3 year old in London + more
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
4K
Kassitus
Kassitus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,294
Messages
55,411,926
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top