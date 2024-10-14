- I like to watch those vídeos about sharks on tube. My favorite channel to this topic is Dodo.



There's several vídeos of people interacting with white sharks, i've watched one that a guy mistook a white shark with whale shark. Was the white supremacist shark.

And even thought he jumped in the water, touched the shark, before realizing, the animal wasn't bothered by him, didnt even try to attack.



We also got videos similar to those bellow:











Theres also a video, con't find now, but a man saved a white shark, and the animal always greet's him, and diferent to what was belivied decades ago, that sharks were dumb, bloodtirst animals(i wasn't born of course, but read about), sharks aren't dumb, they can reconize people, and even the under hull of a boat.



Do the people that have encounters with them, just very lucky?

Or they can develop afective ties with people and other animals?