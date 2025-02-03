Is there an animal that puts the fear of god in you? If so, which is it?



I'm not scared of most animals that people are normally scared of like snakes or spiders. I'm scared of an animal if I identify it as dangerous, but it's more of an intellectual fear. Seeing a snake won't freak me out, but if I recognize that it's a cobra for example, I'll damn sure steer clear of it. I've run into bears, sharks, pythons, and venomous creatures, and none of it really frightened me, but I make sure to keep a respectful distance.



I freaked out once from a jellyfish sting because I was in an area known to get box jellies from time to time and those guys scare me. I was reading about them all the time and got stung once and immediately thought it was a box jelly, but it was something else because the sting wasn't as bad.



But the only creature that gives me a truly visceral reaction are cockroaches but that may be more disgust than fear. I absolutely hate them even though I know it can't hurt me directly.