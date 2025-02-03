  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Nature & Animals What Animal Frightens You the Most?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,462
Reaction score
2,474
Is there an animal that puts the fear of god in you? If so, which is it?

I'm not scared of most animals that people are normally scared of like snakes or spiders. I'm scared of an animal if I identify it as dangerous, but it's more of an intellectual fear. Seeing a snake won't freak me out, but if I recognize that it's a cobra for example, I'll damn sure steer clear of it. I've run into bears, sharks, pythons, and venomous creatures, and none of it really frightened me, but I make sure to keep a respectful distance.

I freaked out once from a jellyfish sting because I was in an area known to get box jellies from time to time and those guys scare me. I was reading about them all the time and got stung once and immediately thought it was a box jelly, but it was something else because the sting wasn't as bad.

But the only creature that gives me a truly visceral reaction are cockroaches but that may be more disgust than fear. I absolutely hate them even though I know it can't hurt me directly.
 
Anything that can drag you under water. I can get in a gunfight with a land beast.

I also really hate bugs of almost every type.
 
I once got in a fight against a pitbull at a gas station in Oakland, 100% true story, I will literally beat the shit outta any animal walking the Earth
 
Gutter Chris said:
Anything that can drag you under water. I can get in a gunfight with a land beast.

I also really hate bugs of almost every type.
Click to expand...
I understand because it'll be hard to get into a gunfight with a bug. Tiny things that can kill you without you knowing are also pretty disturbing. Like parasites.
 
You’ll all laugh but, I’ve learned the hard way that rabbits deserve a lil respect on their name!!!

I’m trying to bond two bunnies, went haywire the other night, one went to attack the other and got me instead. I have an open wound on the joint of my finger and it swelled up to balloon size. Had to go to the ER and now I’m getting rekt on antibiotics. I now have no feeling in my index finger, it’s very weird. I can’t feel my other hand touching it, but also when I touch it it also feels weird to the hand touching it, like there’s no bone inside or something. It’s bizarre. Not sure if it needs to be cut open and drained or if the nerves have been damaged. It was quite deep.

Anyways, since I live with them, I fear them most lol.
 
Kardashians said:
You’ll all laugh but, I’ve learned the hard way that rabbits deserve a lil respect on their name!!!

I’m trying to bond two bunnies, went haywire the other night, one went to attack the other and got me instead. I have an open wound on the joint of my finger and it swelled up to balloon size. Had to go to the ER and now I’m getting rekt on antibiotics. I now have no feeling in my index finger, it’s very weird. I can’t feel my other hand touching it, but also when I touch it it also feels weird to the hand touching it, like there’s no bone inside or something. It’s bizarre. Not sure if it needs to be cut open and drained or if the nerves have been damaged. It was quite deep.

Anyways, since I live with them, I fear them most lol.
Click to expand...
Most I&D's I see from animal bites are from cats, they are filthy creatures. Never saw one come through thqat was from a rabbit though. Get some tribiotic salve and put it on with dressing changes a couple times a day. If you see some redness begining to spread up the hand then go back to the ED you might need it cleaned out then.
 
Yeah.. do you even have a chance against a shark. A sitting duck in open water.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Phlog
Nature & Animals I think I might be a robot.
2 3
Replies
53
Views
848
Renard
Renard

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,683
Messages
56,847,398
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top