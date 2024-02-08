Pyfer had one of the wildest one punch KOs in MMA history..... Cartoon KO

Oct 3, 2015
29,536
42,602


tom-tom-and-jerry.gif


This some Julian Jackson shit
 
It's a right hook/straight. That's all Pyfer did. His opponent landing is what made it "crazy". Joe's punch had no determinating factor on how his opponent shut off other than applying enough force to knock him out. Hyperbole to the max.
 
GrantB13 said:
It's a right hook/straight. That's all Pyfer did. His opponent landing is what made it "crazy". Joe's punch had no determinating factor on how his opponent shut off other than applying enough force to knock him out. Hyperbole to the max.
Are you slow or something? Yes an opponent's reaction to getting KOd in large part determines how crazy the KO was and how much power was applied to it.
 
The landing probably made him sleep a lil longer
kid.gif
face.gif
 
GrantB13 said:
It's a right hook/straight. That's all Pyfer did. His opponent landing is what made it "crazy". Joe's punch had no determinating factor on how his opponent shut off other than applying enough force to knock him out. Hyperbole to the max.
yes, famously, there is no relationship between how someone gets hit, and that person's reaction to getting hit. two completely independent variables
 
GrantB13 said:
It's a right hook/straight. That's all Pyfer did. His opponent landing is what made it "crazy". Joe's punch had no determinating factor on how his opponent shut off other than applying enough force to knock him out. Hyperbole to the max.
I'm intrigued.. tell me more about these hook straight punches
 
The leg kick completely pivoted his body so he was switch stance on the wrong side unguarded.

Not surprisingly the worst KO’s always happen in regional MMA fights where there can be absurd skill/technical differences.

Great KO tho - there’s a reason they call Pyfer “BodyBagz” (though no idea why they use a “z” lol).
 
GrantB13 said:
It's a right hook/straight. That's all Pyfer did. His opponent landing is what made it "crazy". Joe's punch had no determinating factor on how his opponent shut off other than applying enough force to knock him out. Hyperbole to the max.
Pyfer may or may not be a hype train in the end but it will be fun to watch as he climbs up the rankings. You have to give credit where credit is due. He certainly did more then just throw a basic right hand and land a fluky KO. Did you not notice how the leg kick switched his opponents stance and the punch was thrown as his opponent was lazily throwing out a jab when completely out of position? He caused his opponent to make several mistakes by throwing the leg kick and staying in range to throw and land that right. He timed it perfectly with the opponent coming forward to match his distance rather than completely disengage and reset.
 
Pyfer is gonna be a fun dude to watch fight for a long time.
 
