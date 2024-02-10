Best record of stone cold KOs in the UFC?

Which fighter has:
1. The highest number of stone cold KOs in the UFC?
2. The best ratio of stone cold KOs to fights in the UFC?
For the purpose of this question, a stone cold KO is when the opponent is unconscious at the end of the fight due to strikes. This differs from "KO" because often when a fight is declared KO, the loser is still conscious.
Ngannou was 4 stone cold KOs out of 14 fights. That's 4/14, 2/7, 28.6%
Anyone have more stone cold KOs or a better % than that? I think some possible candidates are Derrick Lewis or maybe even Josh Emmett.
