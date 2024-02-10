Best record of stone cold KOs in the UFC?

Which fighter has:

1. The highest number of stone cold KOs in the UFC?
2. The best ratio of stone cold KOs to fights in the UFC?

For the purpose of this question, a stone cold KO is when the opponent is unconscious at the end of the fight due to strikes. This differs from "KO" because often when a fight is declared KO, the loser is still conscious.

Ngannou was 4 stone cold KOs out of 14 fights. That's 4/14, 2/7, 28.6%

Anyone have more stone cold KOs or a better % than that? I think some possible candidates are Derrick Lewis or maybe even Josh Emmett.
 
Machida had 4 stone cold KOs but out of 30 fights. Equal number as Ngannou but many more fights.
4/30, 2/15, 13.3%
 
Maybe Tank Abbott.

He bodied a few dudes and didn't have a ton of fights.

Nelmark and Matua come to mind.
Were there others?

Edit: no, tank had a lot more fights than I remembered.
 
Josh Emmett has 3 KO wins where they didn't fucking move if you don't count spasms. That's out of 14 UFC fights for an impressive 21.4% and from a FW.
 
