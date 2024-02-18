Ilias KO shot was one of the cleanest punches ever landed in MMA

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
29,659
Reaction score
42,914


The framing, timing, technique, power, placement. This is a championship boxing level punch. Ilia has to be one of the best boxers we've ever seen in MMA one of few whod do well in pro boxing IMO. He has other brutal punch KOs that have slumped fools and he put on a masterclass pillar to post against Emmett

People talk about Volk chin not being the same but he got dropped by Mendes near cage years ago and weve seem him hurt many times. No guarantee Ilia wouldnt slump any version of Volk with this same punch. It was literally a perfect punch. Volk was out IMMEDIATELY. And didnt awaken until 20 to 30 secs later.
 
Is this the cleanest of all time?

23074c3da68998ecfbfc1f25b2bc3be4.gif
 
It was alright... super wide... I would never expect to see an actual boxer throw a punch like that... but you can slobber if you want.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,789
Messages
55,104,760
Members
174,606
Latest member
XADAMX25

Share this page

Back
Top