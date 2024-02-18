Ilias KO shot was one of the cleanest punches ever landed in MMA

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 29,659
- Reaction score
- 42,914
The framing, timing, technique, power, placement. This is a championship boxing level punch. Ilia has to be one of the best boxers we've ever seen in MMA one of few whod do well in pro boxing IMO. He has other brutal punch KOs that have slumped fools and he put on a masterclass pillar to post against Emmett
People talk about Volk chin not being the same but he got dropped by Mendes near cage years ago and weve seem him hurt many times. No guarantee Ilia wouldnt slump any version of Volk with this same punch. It was literally a perfect punch. Volk was out IMMEDIATELY. And didnt awaken until 20 to 30 secs later.