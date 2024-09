Based God said: @Stargazer Rex I've always enjoyed Ghost in the Shell. Just gave the first one a re-watch and then went and watched the 2nd one's 4k 20th anniversary restoration in the theater a couple months ago and they still held up. They try and be a little deeper than most anime, I don't really know if they succeed or fail at that, but I enjoy them just from a surface level. Click to expand...

A lot of anime have occult concepts in them. The really good ones are still entertaining at a surface level because they still need to make money. Ghost in the Shell is supposed to be a big influence on The Matrix. I'd bet Ghost in the Shell has a bunch of alchemy and gnostic concepts.