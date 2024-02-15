International Putin prefers Biden over Trump

Says Biden is a classical run of the mill politician, is more stable and predictable. Says arguments against him are overblown, that other politicians make the same errors including himself.
Essentially says Biden is being watched under a negative gaze.

Potentially could be lying to slant the elections.

 
It's an interesting strategy considering they did the exact opposite in 2016. Anything to sew confusion in America; I doubt he actually gives a flying fuck who is in charge in the US.

Also, lol @ show me someone who has never hit their head--how true--I only worry about my hair falling out because if I go bald it could frighten little kids.
 
1ef2a3461e3a178577fa80c42a3a78e18d0ebd4e.gif
 
lol Trump made a speech thanking Putin for the compliment. If this isn't suss enough his supporters went dead silent when he said he was happy Putin isn't supporting him,
 
lol Trump made a speech thanking Putin for the compliment. If this isn't suss enough his supporters went dead silent when he said he was happy Putin isn't supporting him,
Haha… what a weird comment by Putin

I really don’t know what to think about it. Does he really think anyone believes him?
 
Nothing wrong with wanting a weak opponent.
I don't know if there's a vast difference between wanting a weak opponent or wanting someone who wets themselves to sit on your lap and allows you to do whatever the hell you want.
azPrsUi.jpg
 
Russia's economy is over 80% dependent on Fossil Fuels. When Trump increased the American output and decreased dependency on the world market, it hurt Russia HUGELY. There is no way he wants that again. He actually does want Joe Biden. Why wouldn't you want your opponent to be predictable and senile?
 
