Punted my neighbor's dog into next week b/c his dog attacked mine

So I have my dog (about 20 pounds) out on a leash on my own front yard/street area. Neighbor's dog (probably 50-60 pounds) out front off leash sprints over and goes nuts at my dog (who tries to get away but can't b/c he's on a leash).....growling, snapping, gets on him from behind (doesn't seem like any actual bites were made). My daughter is holding my dog's leash screaming. I'm yelling at the dog to get out of here. So I punted that dog as hard as I possible could in the ribs. I mean I was like Justin Tucker from the NFL lining up for a 60 yard field goal. I didn't catch it with my toe of my shoe....it was the meaty top part of my foot.



Did I do anything wrong? What would you have done? My only regret is that I didn't kick that thing harder with the toe of my shoe to really dig in there. Fuck him.



2nd to worst part, neighbor yells from down the street - "Sorry about that" - and never says another word or comes and talks to me to see if things were ok. Now my daughter won't take my dog for a walk anymore. I freak out to think what would have happened if I wasn't out there.