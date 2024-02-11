Punted my neighbor's dog into next week b/c his dog attacked mine

TheNinja

TheNinja

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Mar 8, 2005
Messages
27,547
Reaction score
15,845
So I have my dog (about 20 pounds) out on a leash on my own front yard/street area. Neighbor's dog (probably 50-60 pounds) out front off leash sprints over and goes nuts at my dog (who tries to get away but can't b/c he's on a leash).....growling, snapping, gets on him from behind (doesn't seem like any actual bites were made). My daughter is holding my dog's leash screaming. I'm yelling at the dog to get out of here. So I punted that dog as hard as I possible could in the ribs. I mean I was like Justin Tucker from the NFL lining up for a 60 yard field goal. I didn't catch it with my toe of my shoe....it was the meaty top part of my foot.

Did I do anything wrong? What would you have done? My only regret is that I didn't kick that thing harder with the toe of my shoe to really dig in there. Fuck him.

2nd to worst part, neighbor yells from down the street - "Sorry about that" - and never says another word or comes and talks to me to see if things were ok. Now my daughter won't take my dog for a walk anymore. I freak out to think what would have happened if I wasn't out there.
 
You did the right thing. But yeah, next time go for maximum damage.

btw, did it yelp and run away or what?
 
Adamant said:
You did the right thing. But yeah, next time go for maximum damage.

btw, did it yelp and run away or what?
Click to expand...

It happened pretty quick. I know it ran away after that. Can't remember if I got a good yelp out of it or not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,104
Messages
55,056,966
Members
174,577
Latest member
_cyberfrost95

Share this page

Back
Top