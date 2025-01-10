Psychacks videos

  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

I came across this guy's channel last year and have been consistently watching his videos ever since.

He is a practicing therapist who has some great insights on dating and relationships, in particularly for men. Some of the things he said really resonated with me and he helped me analyze my previous relationship history in a new light. It made a lot of the behaviors of my exes and problems I had with them make a lot more sense.



He also talks about spirituality and self-development.


I would say this channel is the best I've seen so far on insights on relationships and dynamics between men and women.
Anybody else watch this guy?
 
