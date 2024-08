Yeah... I think Usman is a good fighter.... I don't think this works out well for him... his striking was a lot worse than I think you remember it because he Knocked out Masvidal and Burns... Burns is a 5 ft 9 grappler and Jorge was open to the strikes due to a fear of the grappling.



DDP will not be afraid of Usmans wrestling... Dricus is freaky strong and athletic.. I don't think Usman will be able to not be the stronger guy like he was at 170... his style kind of required him being the bigger stronger guy... as he did not have a blast double leg takedown to get dudes down.. he kind of just made them tired on the fence.