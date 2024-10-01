Prime Rory Mcdonalds vs current elite WW

How good would be his chances? Rory used to have good results against grapplers (Woodley, Ellenbergue, Demian) and his defeats in his prime was to strikers (Lawler, Condit, Wonderboy) but in pretty close fights. On the other hand he completely dominated Nate Diaz if you consider him as a striker



I think he would beat Shavkat and Maddalena and even if he lost he would give a tough challenge for Usman and Belal. Against Edwards I think would be a extremely close fight