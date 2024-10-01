Prime Rory Mcdonalds vs current elite WW

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
739
Reaction score
375
How good would be his chances? Rory used to have good results against grapplers (Woodley, Ellenbergue, Demian) and his defeats in his prime was to strikers (Lawler, Condit, Wonderboy) but in pretty close fights. On the other hand he completely dominated Nate Diaz if you consider him as a striker

I think he would beat Shavkat and Maddalena and even if he lost he would give a tough challenge for Usman and Belal. Against Edwards I think would be a extremely close fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
The Robbie, Johny, Rory era in the 2010s was the last time the WW division was truly great
2
Replies
20
Views
593
Barteh
Barteh
DanDragon Machi
Hendricks or Usman: Who is #2 best WW all time?
6 7 8
Replies
149
Views
3K
The XL
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,516
Messages
56,266,306
Members
175,136
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top