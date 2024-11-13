  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Prime DC vs Tom Aspinall

Who do you think wins? It's hard to pin point Prime DC but I'd say his SF run was pretty much his peak? He was still in his prime when he first fought Jones but I dunno if he was at his peak.
Prime DC had an iron chin but Tom has unreal power. Does he have good enough grappling to compete with DC's wrestle-box pressure style? Not to mention, DC would test his cardio and that's one thing we don't know about Tom because he finishes fights so early. How good is his cardio?
 
Aspinall has won almost all his fight too quickly. Hard to say. He hasn't fought a great wrestler either.
 
That's a hard ass fight right there.

I just think... The way Aspinall absolutely ragdolled and subbed Volkov, how he was fast enough to erase Pavlovich, how he subbed Arlovski

I think Tommy would've been too much for DC.

No wrong answer on this one tho. Prime DC was a monster. I just think size should be a factor here too. Not only does Aspinall have the size on DC, he has the speed too. Bones is ducking this man for a reason.
 
13Seconds said:
That's a hard ass fight right there.

I just think... The way Aspinall absolutely ragdolled and subbed Volkov, how he was fast enough to erase Pavlovich, how he subbed Arlovski

I think Tommy would've been too much for DC.

No wrong answer on this one tho. Prime DC was a monster. I just think size should be a factor here too. Not only does Aspinall have the size on DC, he has the speed too. Bones is ducking this man for a reason.
Click to expand...
Volkov? Bum
Pavlovich? Bum
Arlovski? Old bum
 
The heavyweight version of DC that clobbered Josh Barnett beats him
 
