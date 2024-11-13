Prime DC vs Tom Aspinall

Who do you think wins? It's hard to pin point Prime DC but I'd say his SF run was pretty much his peak? He was still in his prime when he first fought Jones but I dunno if he was at his peak.

Prime DC had an iron chin but Tom has unreal power. Does he have good enough grappling to compete with DC's wrestle-box pressure style? Not to mention, DC would test his cardio and that's one thing we don't know about Tom because he finishes fights so early. How good is his cardio?