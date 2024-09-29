Prime for Prime time: Brock Lesnar vs Francis Ngannou

TheTribalQueef
Who is winning this shit?
you cant knock out prime brock, if 500 shots from shane carwin cant knock him out the two or 3 big shots from ngannou before the inevitable take down from brock wont knock him outMost likely outcome is Francis knocks him out within a minute.
I agree but brock is actually gonna have to wrestle ngannou on the ground none of that weird ground and pound shit where he floats around his opponent with his legs in the air and some how rotates while punching them. He's actually gonna have to hold on to that mother fucker.Honestly if it stays standing obviously Ngannou but Brock is a beast, if it hits the mat then Ngannou is a fish out of water.
Brock turtles when hit but has no glass jaw, not a lot of people can take Carwin’s bombs and stay conscious.
The Brock that beat Hunt was juiced to the gills pissing radioactive waste. Everyone knew and the UFC ignored it and Brock fought anyway. That's why Hunt tried to sue the UFC.Brock looked like crap against Overeem and was most likely at his worst health wise. But UFC 100 or the Brock that beat Hunt was a monster for anyone to handle. Vs Hunt he seemed to greatly worked on his composure. I'd give it 60/40% in Brocks favor.
You are right. Brock is not a great fighter, but in some ways he has the perfect game to counter Francis. Especially the bullrush that he used to do back in the day. I don't know if Francis has seen anything capable.Brock might have survived Carwin's punches, but he was also notorious for the way he couldn't handle getting punched in the face.
I honestly don't know if Francis could get up from a Brock takedown, tho.
Knockout could be figurative. Brock gets hit once and he will curl up into a ball and the ref will have to stop it like happened vs Cain.you cant knock out prime brock, if 500 shots from shane carwin cant knock him out the two or 3 big shots from ngannou before the inevitable take down from brock wont knock him out