Prime for Prime time: Brock Lesnar vs Francis Ngannou

8466794.jpg

newFile.jpg






Who is winning this shit?
 
DomiDomi said:
Most likely outcome is Francis knocks him out within a minute.
you cant knock out prime brock, if 500 shots from shane carwin cant knock him out the two or 3 big shots from ngannou before the inevitable take down from brock wont knock him out
 
Honestly if it stays standing obviously Ngannou but Brock is a beast, if it hits the mat then Ngannou is a fish out of water.

Brock turtles when hit but has no glass jaw, not a lot of people can take Carwin’s bombs and stay conscious.
 
Brock might have survived Carwin's punches, but he was also notorious for the way he couldn't handle getting punched in the face.

I honestly don't know if Francis could get up from a Brock takedown, tho.
 
BigOlJeet said:
Honestly if it stays standing obviously Ngannou but Brock is a beast, if it hits the mat then Ngannou is a fish out of water.

Brock turtles when hit but has no glass jaw, not a lot of people can take Carwin’s bombs and stay conscious.
I agree but brock is actually gonna have to wrestle ngannou on the ground none of that weird ground and pound shit where he floats around his opponent with his legs in the air and some how rotates while punching them. He's actually gonna have to hold on to that mother fucker.
 
Recency bias says Ngannou, but Lesnar could take a beating and also follow a smart gameplan vs a striker- as he showed vs Hunt.

I favor Francis 60-40%, which would probably change if he takes some beatings at the end of his career- meaning he was never good, of course.
 
Brock looked like crap against Overeem and was most likely at his worst health wise. But UFC 100 or the Brock that beat Hunt was a monster for anyone to handle. Vs Hunt he seemed to greatly worked on his composure. I'd give it 60/40% in Brocks favor.
 
Brock hates to get hit in the face. Ngannou is a KO monster.
Ngannou KO 1st round.
 
StrikerKing said:
Brock looked like crap against Overeem and was most likely at his worst health wise. But UFC 100 or the Brock that beat Hunt was a monster for anyone to handle. Vs Hunt he seemed to greatly worked on his composure. I'd give it 60/40% in Brocks favor.
The Brock that beat Hunt was juiced to the gills pissing radioactive waste. Everyone knew and the UFC ignored it and Brock fought anyway. That's why Hunt tried to sue the UFC.
 
People will laugh due to recency bias, but even though Brock didn't like getting punched, he wasn't glass jawed. Fight is close to a 50/50 depending on if Brock is capable of surviving and holding Francis down which is not outside the realm of possibility.
 
don't ask said:
Brock might have survived Carwin's punches, but he was also notorious for the way he couldn't handle getting punched in the face.

I honestly don't know if Francis could get up from a Brock takedown, tho.
You are right. Brock is not a great fighter, but in some ways he has the perfect game to counter Francis. Especially the bullrush that he used to do back in the day. I don't know if Francis has seen anything capable.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
you cant knock out prime brock, if 500 shots from shane carwin cant knock him out the two or 3 big shots from ngannou before the inevitable take down from brock wont knock him out
Knockout could be figurative. Brock gets hit once and he will curl up into a ball and the ref will have to stop it like happened vs Cain.
 
