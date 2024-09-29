Prime for Prime time: Brock Lesnar vs Francis Ngannou

BigOlJeet said: Honestly if it stays standing obviously Ngannou but Brock is a beast, if it hits the mat then Ngannou is a fish out of water.



Brock turtles when hit but has no glass jaw, not a lot of people can take Carwin’s bombs and stay conscious. Click to expand...

I agree but brock is actually gonna have to wrestle ngannou on the ground none of that weird ground and pound shit where he floats around his opponent with his legs in the air and some how rotates while punching them. He's actually gonna have to hold on to that mother fucker.