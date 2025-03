I always love it when a fighters "prime" is reduced to one fight. As if the concept of "prime" could be reduced to one singular moment.



Ngannou was (maybe is) great, but in instance of his fights vs Stipe, you can't just choose to perceive his first fight vs Stipe as Ngannou being "not in his prime" cuz he lost, and then "in his prime" the second time cuz he won.



That's not how shit works.



Ngannou lost in his prime, he won in his prime. He's definitely one of the most devastating punchers to ever step into the Octagon - but he lost vs Stipe and Lewis in his prime.



And he beat Stipe, when Stipe was out of his prime.