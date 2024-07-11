Prime Cain

Hard to say really.



Aspinall has never fought anybody remotely like Cain to this point.



Moreover, Cain never fought anybody like Aspinall in his career.



There isn't a lot of Data or video footage on Aspinall, which after 17 fights is a bit of an anomaly. Guys does not have long fights. His cardio is still an unknown, as is his wrestling defense.



We do know that Aspinall excellent in some areas that Cain had trouble with throughout his career though.



He is lightning fast and accurate with his straight punches. And Cain had very lackadaisical defense when he came in to range. Kongo caught him for that reason, JDS caught him a few times coming in. Ngannou caught him coming in recklessly.



Aspinall is much faster than all of those guys, and he could absolutely catch Cain on the chin when he charged inside.



But, all of this is a whole lot of words to say nobody really knows how it would go. I certainly don't.