Conor Strickland

Does anyone think prime Cain Velasquez beats Aspinall? How does he do against the current HWs?
 
He beats em all in my eyes. Though, Tom has the best chance of beating him on paper. Tom has yet to fight someone on Lesnar's level so it is hard to say that he would beat Cain or if his cardio is legit.
 
Prime Cain was a monster but he was always vulnerable to pin point punches. Aspinall drops him as he's being aggressive. Too fast brotha
 
Hard to tell, there's still many unknowns about Aspinall as of now
Like so far I believe he's only been to the second round twice in the UFC, not a lot to go off of which is a good thing for him since his opponents most likely don't much about him either lol
He's looked great in all his fights however

Cain was a beast at his peak though and would definitely be a top three in today's heavyweight division. Gonna have to sit on the fence on this one for the Cain/Aspinall matchup
 
Hard to say really.

Aspinall has never fought anybody remotely like Cain to this point.

Moreover, Cain never fought anybody like Aspinall in his career.

There isn't a lot of Data or video footage on Aspinall, which after 17 fights is a bit of an anomaly. Guys does not have long fights. His cardio is still an unknown, as is his wrestling defense.

We do know that Aspinall excellent in some areas that Cain had trouble with throughout his career though.

He is lightning fast and accurate with his straight punches. And Cain had very lackadaisical defense when he came in to range. Kongo caught him for that reason, JDS caught him a few times coming in. Ngannou caught him coming in recklessly.

Aspinall is much faster than all of those guys, and he could absolutely catch Cain on the chin when he charged inside.

But, all of this is a whole lot of words to say nobody really knows how it would go. I certainly don't.
 
